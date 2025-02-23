Ukraine’s Zelensky ready to give up presidency for peace and Nato membership

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would be ready to give up the presidency if it brought peace and Nato membership.

Speaking at a forum of government officials in Kyiv marking the three-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Mr Zelensky said he would step down if doing so would achieve a lasting peace for his country under the security umbrella of the Nato military alliance.

‘I’m ready’

“If to achieve peace, you really need me to give up my post, I’m ready,” Mr Zelensky said in response to a journalist’s question on whether he’d trade his office for peace.

“I can trade it for Nato.”

Mr Zelensky’s comment appeared to be aimed at recent suggestions by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that elections should be held in Ukraine despite Ukrainian legislation prohibiting them during martial law.

