Ukrainian doctor builds a new career in graphic design after moving to Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A Ukrainian doctor has built a new career in graphic design after arriving in Wales and learning English just four years ago.

Svitlana Ulianych, a BA Graphic Design graduate from Swansea College of Art at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD), has transformed a lifelong interest in creativity into a successful design career after rebuilding her life in Wales following the war in Ukraine.

Having arrived in Wales in 2022, Svitlana has graduated with industry experience, award-winning project work and a growing career in UX and web design, highlighting the life-changing impact of higher education and the supportive community at UWTSD.

When Ulianych moved from Ukraine to Wales in 2022, she faced the challenge of starting over. Previously working as a doctor, at the age of 25 she moved to Swansea after war forced her to leave her home and rebuild her life in a new country.

While studying English at Neath Port Talbot College, she began teaching herself web design and discovered a growing passion for creativity. Although she initially planned to apply for a college design course, a tutor encouraged her to apply directly for UWTSD’s BA Graphic Design degree.

Svitlana said: “At first, I didn’t think my English was good enough. But after meeting the team and visiting the studios at Swansea College of Art, I knew this was exactly where I wanted to study.”

She chose Graphic Design because of its focus on research, storytelling and problem-solving, alongside creative practice.

“My goal was to completely change my career and build a new life in the UK. I also wanted to prove to myself that starting over from zero was possible.”

Finding support and confidence

For Svitlana, the people she met at UWTSD became one of the most important parts of her university experience. She credits the Graphic Design team and her classmates with creating a supportive environment that helped her grow both personally and professionally.

She said: “The University became a safe place where I felt encouraged rather than judged. Slowly my confidence grew, both as a designer and as a person.”

Despite the challenges of studying in a second language while adapting to life in a new country, she found a strong sense of belonging within the university community and by the end of the course, the University felt like a second home to her.

Alongside her studies, Svitlana took every opportunity to gain practical experience and build professional connections. She completed internships with Boxharry, worked on branding projects for Elsie & Marj and continues to collaborate with creative agency The Cusp after first connecting with them through university opportunities.

A particular highlight came during Design Week, where her team won a competition set by Sky, leading to a visit to the broadcaster’s offices and the chance to meet industry professionals.

She also valued opportunities to engage with companies including Sky, Pepsi and GF Smith, helping her develop confidence before entering the creative industry.

A bright future in design

Today, Svitlana is working as a Digital Designer specialising in UX and web design, a career change she once thought might not be possible. She plans to continue developing her expertise in digital experiences and branding while taking on larger projects in the future.

Looking back on her time at UWTSD, Svitlana says the experience helped her rebuild her confidence and find a sense of belonging in Wales.

She said: “It feels like the university gave me a hug when I needed it most and then prepared me to confidently step into the professional world.”

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