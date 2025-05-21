Ukrainian ’embroidered shirt day’ event celebrated by hundreds of people in Cardiff

Martin Shipton

More than 400 people attended an event in Cardiff Central Library to celebrate Vyshyvanka Day – a global tribute to Ukraine’s traditional embroidered shirt, the vyshyvanka, and everything it represents: memory, resistance, identity, and hope.

The celebration brought together participants from across south Wales – including Cardiff, Swansea, Caerphilly, Chepstow, and Newport – in a vibrant three-hour programme that transformed the library into a living cultural space, full of sound, colour, and creativity.

The event included:

A meeting with Antin Mukharskyi, a prominent Ukrainian actor, writer, and civic figure

Performances by 10 Ukrainian artistic collectives, including children’s groups, traditional troupes, singers, and contemporary acts

Seven immersive workshops showcasing traditional Ukrainian folk arts: Petrykivka painting, motanka doll-making, vytynanky (papercut art), straw weaving, and more

An art exhibition, embroidery displays, storytelling corners, interactive photo zones, and family workshops

Participation from local Welsh residents – teachers, artists, librarians, and councillors – who joined in learning, sharing, and celebrating

Celebration

Co-organiser Yulia Bond said: This year’s event in Cardiff carried even deeper significance. It became a celebration not only of Ukrainian culture, but of community, connection, and Wales as a welcoming home. It marked a powerful moment of unity – where people from Ukrainian and Welsh backgrounds came together as neighbours, collaborators, and cultural partners.

“Vyshyvanka is more than fabric and thread – it’s the soul of a nation worn on the body,” said the organizers. “Here in Wales, it has become a symbol of strength and a message: that Ukrainian culture is not only surviving, but thriving -and it has something to offer, to share, and to give.”

“For many attendees, the event provided a refreshing and humanizing lens on the Ukrainian community in Wales – highlighting not just their heritage, but their desire to belong, contribute, and enrich the society around them. It served as a reminder that refugees are not just recipients of aid, but bearers of culture, knowledge, and resilience.

“As Wales continues to grow more diverse, events like this help to shape a shared narrative – one of welcome, solidarity, and belonging.”

The event was organized in partnership with Cardiff Central Library and the Welsh Refugee Council, and supported by the National Heritage Lottery Fund.

