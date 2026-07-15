Ukrainian refugee graduates with master’s whilst rebuilding life in Wales

Dewi Williams

A woman who fled the war in Ukraine has graduated with a master’s degree from a Welsh University after rebuilding her life in Wales.

Vira Shcherbakova, originally from Kharkiv, Ukraine, escaped from her country in 2022 and has now graduated from Cardiff Metropolitan University with an MSc in Health Psychology whilst balancing work, studies, and family.

She now lives in Chepstow with her husband and two children and is starting a new role as a youth mental health practitioner in the NHS.

A practicing psychologist raising a family in Ukraine, Vira and her family made the difficult decision to leave their home and seek safety when the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

She said: “When the full-scale invasion began, my family spent six days hiding in a basement without electricity, water or any certainty about what would happen next.

“Like many Ukrainians, we arrived in the United Kingdom facing an uncertain future and the challenge of rebuilding our lives. What I did not know then was that Wales would become not only a place of safety, but a place of opportunity, support and belonging.”

When Vira and her family arrived, settling in was very difficult. Displacement didn’t only mean losing her home, but also her social status and professional identity, in addition to having to see her children struggle to adapt to a new language, culture and educational system.

“Watching them struggle was one of the hardest parts of our journey.”

Rebuilding

Vira was determined to get back into work and rebuild her career however. She began working the very first week she got to Wales, initially as a yoga instructor, then as a Pupil Engagement Officer supporting vulnerable young people, and later as a RISE Advisor working with women affected by domestic abuse and trauma.

Alongside her work and family life, she also decided to return to higher education and pursue a MSc in Health Psychology at Cardiff Met.

She added: “Studying was one of the greatest challenges of my life: there were evenings spent studying after putting my children to bed, early mornings preparing assignments before work, but each challenge strengthened my determination.”

Her dissertation explored the barriers and facilitators to mental health and psychosocial support for war-affected Ukrainian women living in the UK.

“This research was deeply personal. Through listening to other displaced women, I learned that recovery is not only about physical safety. People need understanding, trust, culturally sensitive support and, above all, a sense of belonging.

“The research highlighted how language barriers, financial pressures, stigma and uncertainty can prevent access to support, while kindness, strong community connections and services in a person’s own language can make a profound difference.”

‘A New Beginning’

Having graduated, she is now starting a new job as a Youth Mental Health Practitioner in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

She said: “This role represents rebuilding my professional identity and transforming lived experience into meaningful support for others.

“I am deeply grateful to everyone who has helped me at Cardiff Met, especially my tutor Dr Heidi Seage and my supervisor Dr Mike Wells, and to my family – my husband, Vadym, and my children, Mykyta and Milana – who shared every challenge and achievement.

“Four years ago, I arrived in Wales searching for safety. Today, I graduate with resilience, belonging and a new beginning.”