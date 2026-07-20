Ukrainian refugee wins top Nation of Sanctuary award

Martin Shipton

A Ukrainian refugee who has been studying at Cardiff University has won the Academic Achievement Award at the Nation of Sanctuary Awards organised by the Welsh Refugee Council.

The Academic Achievement Award honours individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in education and whose dedication to learning has driven them to excellence.

It recognises those who have shown perseverance, passion and a commitment to personal growth, using education as a toll for empowerment and positive change in their lives and communities.

In 2022, the war in Ukraine forced Svitlana ‘Lana’ Kravchenko to relocate to the UK to protect her daughter.

Arriving with limited knowledge of English, she worked hard to become proficient while simultaneously working full-time and remotely studying for a master’s in psychology in Ukraine.

Upon arriving in south Wales, Lana joined Cardiff University, completing a Level 4 Social Psychology course, with Counselling Skills, and Academic English with Lifelong Learning. Her place for Academic English was awarded through a highly selective scholarship and she completed the Aspire English Language Summer School for sanctuary seekers.

Lana recently finished her MSc in Human Resource Management and is starting her PhD in September, also with Cardiff University.

Dr Sara Jones, a Lifelong Learning lecturer, said: “Balancing language acquisition with academic pursuits as a single mother, Lana has time and again exemplified her perseverance, passion, and real commitment to personal growth. Despite her circumstances, Lana continues to pursue education to empower herself, her daughter, and other refugees.”

Dr Anna Varadi, Widening Participation Manager at Cardiff University, said: “Lana’s academic and volunteer work prioritises helping others, particularly Ukrainian refugees, and promotes the Nation of Sanctuary values of compassion, solidarity, and justice. She is a compassionate member of both the sanctuary and the academic community.”

Lana said: ‘I would recommend Lifelong Learning programmes at Cardiff University to anyone who wants to improve their skills, confidence, and future opportunities. The courses provide not only knowledge, but also motivation and support. Sometimes one course can become the beginning of a much bigger journey.”

Cardiff University was awarded University of Sanctuary status, an initiative that recognises the good practice of universities in welcoming, supporting and empowering people seeking sanctuary.

The status promotes a culture of welcome, and brings together existing work to support forced migrants and asylum seekers, as well as further develop support for displaced individuals.

Cardiff University has a long history of supporting refugees, going all the way back to 1914 when a group of 300 Belgian refugees from World War One arrived in Cardiff. The university’s institutional archives show that staff in the Education Department provided schooling, supplies, and even a Christmas party for the children who made the city their home – many living with local residents.

Today the university is proud to be a long-standing supporter of the Council for At-Risk Academics (CARA). Its work continues via CARA’sResearchers at Risk Fellowships, which are being organised in association with the UK National Academies.

Weaponised

The Nation of Sanctuary programme, which has been weaponised by far-right groups including Reform UK, was launched by the previous Labour Welsh Government and continued by the current minority Plaid Cymru administration.

Some 91% of the money spent on the Nation of Sanctuary programme has gone towards the resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in Wales. Despite the continuing war following Russia’s invasion of the country in 2022, Reform UK has called for the programme to be shut down.

In 2025 Nathan Gill, Reform UK’s former Leader in Wales and a close associate of Nigel Farage, was jailed for ten and a half years after admitting asking questions at the European Parliament at the behest of Russia.

More information about the support Cardiff University Offers to Asylum Seekers through Together at Cardiff can be found here.

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