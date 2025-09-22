Ukrainian refugees defend Nation of Sanctuary

Martin Shipton

The community that has benefitted most from Wales’ Nation of Sanctuary project has defended it against right wing politicians who have been spreading misinformation about it.

Reform UK has formed an unholy alliance with former Welsh Conservative Senedd group leader Andrew RT Davies to denigrate the Nation of Sanctuary concept, implying that £55m has been spent on small boat people from the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa.

In fact, of the £54,879,744.15 spent on the Nation of Sanctuary, at least £45,474,618.73 related to supporting Ukrainian arrivals to Wales.

Around 100 people came together in Caerphilly county this week for a moving Ukrainian Gratitude Celebration – an afternoon of music, poetry, art and food to honour friendship, resilience and the warm welcome of Wales. Refugees, local residents, councillors and politicians joined to say diolch yn fawr iawn to the people of Wales.

Misinformation

Speakers addressed the rise of misinformation about refugees, with one saying: “These false stories are getting stronger, but the reality is here in this room. Refugees contribute to councils, schools, businesses and culture. Sanctuary is not a weakness – it is Wales’ strength.”

The event called on all political parties to protect the Nation of Sanctuary plan and ensure that refugee support remains central to Welsh identity.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, thousands of Ukrainians have found safety in Wales, with around 130 now settled in Caerphilly county borough. Ukrainians are contributing to the local community by:

Working for Caerphilly council and local charities;

Supporting schools and education;

Opening businesses, including a Ukrainian café “Coffi Kava” at Caerphilly train station;

Studying in colleges and universities;

Enriching local life through poetry, music and projects such as the Gratitude Orchard in Morgan Jones Park;

Organising inclusive events, including a non-profit evening at Blackwood Rugby Club on Tuesday, September 24 for families with additional needs.

Ukrainian dishes

Guests at the Gratitude Celebration enjoyed a generous spread of traditional Ukrainian dishes, including varenyky (dumplings), borshch (beetroot soup), holubtsi (stuffed cabbage rolls), deruny (potato pancakes), and medovyk (honey cake).

The cultural programme featured Ukrainian music, song and poetry, alongside the opening of Olesia Miftahova’s art exhibition, “Garden of Memories: Growing Beyond”, which will run at Ty Penallta until October 31. The exhibition explores resilience, memory and hope, offering a powerful visual voice for the Ukrainian community.

Organiser Yuliia Bond said: “Every dumpling, every cake, every dish is not just food – it is our way of saying thank you for standing with us.”

The event paid tribute to Caerphilly’s late MS Hefin David, who was remembered as a steadfast friend of the Ukrainian community. Ms Bond said: “He once called me a Welsh Ukrainian. Just two simple words, but they healed something deep inside me.”

Compassion

Laura Green, Community Engagement Officer, was warmly thanked for continuing his legacy of compassion and support.

The celebration ended with applause for performers, speakers and volunteers, followed by a shared meal and the chance to explore the exhibition. Closing the event, Yuliia Bond reminded everyone:

“In Ukrainian we say, ‘В єдності – сила’ – in unity there is strength.”

Those attending included Cllr Jamie Pritchard, the acting leader of Caerphilly Council; former Caerphilly MP Sir Wayne David: South Wales East MS Peredur Owen Griffiths MS; Richard Tunnicliffe, the Labour Senedd candidate for Caerphilly; Lindsay Whittle, the Plaid Cymru Senedd candidate for Caerphilly; Jane Hutt MS, the Cabinet Secretary for for Social Justice; and Plaid Cymru deputy leader Delyth Jewell MS.

Also present were Caerphilly county councillors, the Resettlement Support Team, local charities and community hosts.