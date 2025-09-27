Ukrainian refugee’s passionate defence of Nation of Sanctuary scheme

Martin Shipton

A Ukrainian refugee has written a passionate defence of Wales’ Nation of Sanctuary policy, which is under fierce attack from right wing politicians.

When Llyr Powell, Reform UK’s candidate in the Caerphilly Senedd by-election, made a video immediately after delivering his nomination papers to the Returning Officer, the first words he spoke were: “So it’s official. I’ve just put in my paperwork to be your Reform candidate in this by-election. I’m the only candidate prepared to take on Plaid and Labour’s Nation of Sanctuary policy and bring that money back to communities just like this in Caerphilly.”

Former Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies also attacks the Nation of Sanctuary policy on an almost daily basis on social media, like Reform politicians failing to mention that of the £54,879,744.15 net spend on it from 2019 until March 2025 , at least £45,474,618.73 was related to supporting Ukrainian arrivals to Wales.

Moving

Now Yuliia Bond, who came to Caerphilly from eastern Ukraine in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of her country, has written a moving post on Facebook explaining how the Welsh Government’s Nation of Sanctuary programme helped people who were fleeing for their lives.

She wrote: ”When I fled Ukraine, I never imagined I would be in Wales. Leaving my home, my family, and everything I loved was the most painful decision of my life. None of us chose to leave – we were forced to, by war, by fear, by choosing safety for our children.

“When I arrived in Wales, I carried only a small bag, and the heavy weight of grief. I thought I would never feel ok ever again. But then, something happened: I was welcomed. The Nation of Sanctuary plan was there for me and for my community. It didn’t just give us shelter – it gave us dignity. It gave us the chance to learn, to connect, to start again.

“Through this plan, many were able to learn English and begin to build a future. Friends of mine – doctors, nurses, teachers, engineers – found ways to use their skills again. Some now work in your NHS. Others volunteer, care for the elderly, or help children in schools. We are not here to take. We are here to give back, to become part of Wales, to repay the kindness we have received.

“And let’s be clear: most of the funding for this plan has gone to support people from Ukraine. My community. People who lost everything overnight. And thanks to the way it has been run, it has even saved the NHS £25 million – proof that compassion and practicality can go hand in hand.

Integration

She continued: “The Nation of Sanctuary is proof that integration can work – that when people are given support, they can flourish. It helps us to stand on our own feet, to contribute, to belong. It turns fear into hope, strangers into neighbours, and despair into new beginnings.

“And yet, there are voices calling to scrap it. To close the door. To reduce us once again to silence and isolation. I want to say clearly: this is not just about money or politics. This is about people. About children who need stability, about mothers who need safety, about fathers who dream of working again, about grandparents who long for peace.

“Scrapping the Nation of Sanctuary would not only harm refugees – it would wound Wales itself. Because Wales has always been known for its compassion, its fairness, its warm heart. The Nation of Sanctuary is a living expression of that spirit. To take it away would be to turn away from what makes this nation special.

“So today, with all my heart, I speak not only for myself but for my community. We are asking you – pleading with you – to protect this plan.

“I call on all parties in Wales: do not scrap the Nation of Sanctuary. Defend it. Strengthen it. Stand together, across politics, to protect the values of dignity, compassion, and hope. Show the world that when others build walls, Wales builds bridges. Show the world that when others choose cruelty, Wales chooses kindness.

“Because this is not just about us. It is about what kind of nation Wales wants to be. And I believe – I know – that Wales is, and must remain, a true Nation of Sanctuary.”

Llyr Powell and Andrew RT Davies have been invited to comment.