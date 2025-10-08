Ukrainians intimidated by Reform placards in Caerphilly

Martin Shipton

Ukrainian refugees in Caerphilly believe that neighbours who display placards in support of Reform UK are telling them they are unwanted and should go home, we can reveal.

A community leader has told us that because Llyr Powell, Reform’s candidate in the October 23 Senedd by-election, has made the Welsh Government’s Nation of Sanctuary project his main campaign issue, Ukrainians who have settled in Caerphilly after fleeing Putin’s brutal invasion of their homeland now feel intimidated and insecure.

Mr Powell attacks the Nation of Sanctuary concept constantly, claiming that the £55m spent on it has been a waste of money. In fact, more than 80% of the money has gone towards helping to support and integrate Ukrainian refugees, the great majority of whom are women and children.

‘Terrible’

Yuliia Bond, who speaks English fluently and has organised many events that bring Ukrainian refugees and members of the local community together, told us: “Every time a Ukrainian comes out of their home and sees a Reform placard, they think they are being told to go home. It makes them feel terrible.

“I spoke to one of my neighbours who was displaying a Reform placard and asked her if she thought I should go home. She said no. I then asked her if she was aware that the Nation of Sanctuary money had been mainly spent on resettling Ukrainian refugees, and she wasn’t aware of that. Yet she and others have been stirred up into supporting Reform by all this misinformation.

In a post on her blog headlined Caerphilly for All: An Urgent Call to Protect Truth and Democracy in the October 23 By-Election, she states: “The sudden Caerphilly Senedd by-election on October 23 has come upon us unexpectedly, following the sad passing of Hefin David MS. In this short campaign window, far-right groups have mobilised large resources to spread fear and misinformation – especially about Wales’ Nation of Sanctuary scheme.

“Many people now risk voting against their own values and neighbours without realising it. We have already seen how a single misleading slogan can confuse people – some residents initially opposed ‘refugee support’, but when they learned that most of it helps Ukrainian families who fled war, they immediately said: ‘That’s fair – that’s what we’d want done for us.’

“When truth prevails, fear fades. But right now, truth doesn’t have time to catch up.

“We, members of the Ukrainian refugee community in Caerphilly, are deeply grateful for the kindness and sanctuary Wales has offered us. We work, study, volunteer, and give back. We are proud to be part of this community. Yet we are a small group, and the resources behind fear-based campaigning are vast.

“We are calling on everyone – politicians, community leaders, the media, and ordinary residents – to act together, fast, to make sure this election reflects the truth and the real values of Caerphilly.”

Support

Ms Bond goes on to appeal for support to different sections of the community.

Inviting politicians and Senedd Members to stand up for the truth, she writes: “Publicly refute false claims about the Nation of Sanctuary.

“Example: £55m was not wasted – it was invested over six years, and nearly 85% of that funding (over £45m) directly supported displaced Ukrainians to learn English, find work, and contribute to Welsh society. Refugee doctors, nurses, and teachers are already filling vacancies and paying taxes.

“Show cross-party unity. Publicly affirm that compassion and truth are Welsh values, not political divides. Issue a joint statement saying Caerphilly rejects hate and misinformation.

“Meet the community. Visit host families, refugees, and local groups. Share real examples of how support has strengthened our town – such as Ukrainian families opening small businesses, working and volunteering.

“Counter fear with facts on the doorstep. Remind voters that immigration levels are set by Westminster, not the Senedd – this election is about how we treat people already living among us.

“Explain what’s at stake for everyone.

“If refugee support is cut, the NHS loses staff, schools lose funding, and communities lose talent. Supporting refugees supports Caerphilly.”

Facts

Turning to community leaders, faith groups and organisations, she urges them to strengthen local understanding: “Host urgent information forums in churches, halls or schools where people can ask questions and get facts from credible sources.

“Include refugee speakers, local employers, and host families. I can direct you to credible organisations funded by the Welsh Government that would be happy to help with these sessions.

“Share positive, fact-based messages through newsletters, social media, and noticeboards.

“Explain that the Nation of Sanctuary budget is tiny compared to overall spending and that most of it benefits Ukrainian families in Wales.

“Show unity publicly. Join refugees at community events, share photos of togetherness, or hold a short ‘Caerphilly for All’ gathering. Visibility matters.

“Equip your members to speak up kindly when they hear falsehoods – at work, in school, or online. Encourage fact-sharing, not argument.”

Media

Appealing to the media to uphold integrity and context, Ms Bond states: “Fact-check candidate claims about migration and spending.

“Make clear that only 2.9% of Caerphilly’s residents were born abroad – the lowest rate in Wales – and that most sanctuary funds go to support Ukrainians.

“Provide clear explanations, not just quotes. Outline what the Nation of Sanctuary policy actually does: English lessons, work support, mental-health aid, and integration – not ‘open borders’.

“Highlight human stories. Profile Ukrainian entrepreneurs, NHS workers, and volunteers. There are many examples of refugees giving back. Please feel free to contact me. We can provide factual info on real positive impact.

“Expose misinformation networks. Investigate who funds or coordinates far-right messaging in the area. Shine light on disinformation so residents can recognise manipulation when they see it.”

Addressing every resident, she urges them to think, check and vote with their heart: “Check the facts before believing posts or flyers. A quick look at Full Fact, BBC Reality Check, or Senedd Research can reveal how slogans distort reality.

“Talk to friends and neighbours. Calm, factual conversations change minds faster than debates. Remind people that supporting neighbours in need is part of who we are.

“Share one verified fact every day across Facebook, WhatsApp, and local groups – short, visual, and easy to read. Example: Did you know? Almost 85% of Wales’s Nation of Sanctuary funding supports Ukrainian families rebuilding their lives and working here in Wales.

“Vote with your values. If a message relies on fear or anger, pause and ask: ‘Who does this really help?’ Choose hope, decency, and fairness.”

Community

In conclusion, Ms Bond states: “This election is not only about one seat – it’s about what kind of community we are.

“Will we let fear and misinformation divide us, or will we defend Caerphilly’s tradition of fairness, and honesty?

“The next two weeks will decide more than a result – they will test our values. Let’s make sure that truth and empathy win over fear and falsehood. As we say in Ukraine: In unity, there is strength.

“Caerphilly has shown that strength before; now we must show it again. Together, let’s ensure this election truly represents the heart of Caerphilly – fair, informed, and for all.”