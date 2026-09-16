Ukranian refugee celebrates 100th birthday in south Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A Ukrainian woman who fled her homeland at the age of 97 following Russia’s invasion has celebrated her 100th birthday in south Wales.

Abergavenny resident Lidiia Rebrova marked the milestone last week at County Hall in Monmouthshire, surrounded by family, friends and special guests.

Rebrova was born in the city of Vovchansk in Ukraine in 1926, later moving to Kharkiv.

Her life has been shaped by some of the most significant events in Ukraine’s history. As a young child during the Holodomor, Rebrova and her family lived together in a single room in an unfinished barracks. The room measured just 10 square metres.

During the Second World War, Rebrova worked at a match factory in Kharkiv. Under the Nazi occupation, she and other teenagers were sometimes forced to dig trenches for German soldiers.

After the war, Rebrova met her future husband, Viktor, and the couple married in 1950. They went on to have two daughters and shared their lives together until Viktor died at the age of 64.

Rebrova was staying with her eldest daughter in Kharkiv when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. The city came under shelling almost immediately, an experience Rebrova described as “terrifying”.

At the age of 97, Rebrova was forced to leave her home. She and her daughter first travelled to the Czech Republic before continuing their journey to the United Kingdom.

For the past two years, Rebrova has made her home in Monmouthshire, where she has become a well-known and popular figure in Abergavenny.

Rebrova was joined at her birthday celebration by her two daughters, one of her grandchildren and guests including HM Lord-Lieutenant of Gwent, Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE.

Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, and Cllr Angela Sandles, Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, also joined Rebrova and her family to mark the special occasion.

Cllr Angela Sandles said: “It was a real privilege to join Lidiia and her family for such a joyful and special occasion.

“Lidiia’s life story is truly remarkable. She has lived through hunger, war, occupation and, at the age of 97, the trauma of being forced to leave her home and begin again in another country. Throughout it all, she has shown extraordinary courage and resilience.

“Lidiia is one of hundreds of Ukrainians who have been warmly welcomed by communities across Monmouthshire following Russia’s invasion of their homeland. It was wonderful to see so many people gathered to celebrate with her.

“We wish Lidiia continued health, happiness and many more happy times with her family and friends.”

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