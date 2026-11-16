UK’s first AI minister to open Hay Festival Winter Weekend

Nation.Cymru Staff

The UK’s first dedicated Minister for Artificial Intelligence is set to open this year’s Hay Festival Winter Weekend with a discussion exploring the future of AI, its potential impact on society and how it should be regulated.

The Rt Hon Kanishka Narayan MP, Minister for Artificial Intelligence, will open Hay Festival Winter Weekend on Thursday 26 November 2026 at Hay Castle, Hay-on-Wye.

In an exclusive conversation with journalist Huw Thomas, the Minister will discuss how we can better understand artificial intelligence, whether we should fear it or embrace it, and the Government’s approach to its development and regulation.

Kanishka Narayan, the Labour MP for the Vale of Glamorgan since July 2024, became the UK’s first dedicated AI minister when Prime Minister Andy Burnham created the role in his Cabinet.

The AI Minister said: “Artificial intelligence could help us cure diseases, create new opportunities and change lives for the better. But it also raises profound questions about who holds power, what happens to our jobs and how we protect the things that make us human.

“I don’t believe the future of AI should be decided behind closed doors by a handful of powerful technology companies. It should be shaped by the people whose lives it will change.

“That’s why I’m looking forward to an open and honest conversation at Hay Festival about the future we want to build.”

Hay Festival Global CEO Julie Finch said: “We’re thrilled that Kanishka Narayan will open Hay Festival Winter Weekend with this timely conversation on the reality and future of artificial intelligence.

“As a charity, we work hard to create spaces for free discussions, tackling some of the biggest political, social and environmental challenges.

“The future of AI is one of the most pertinent issues of our time, and we’re delighted to bring it to our Winter Weekend stage. Join us in-person or online and step into a world of different thinking.”

Tickets to the event are on sale now at through Hay Festival’s site here.

Launching the best new fiction and non-fiction, this year’s Winter Weekend programme invites audiences to engage with voices in world literature in a cosy, festive atmosphere.

Headliners include novelist Kate Mosse, poet Simon Armitage, historian David Olusoga, singer-songwriter David Gray, Radio 1 DJ Greg James, actor Maxine Peake, comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean, physicist Jim Al-Khalili, and former Scotland First Minister Humza Yousaf among many others.

Free events for schools will return for a second year at Hay Festival Winter Weekend, with an expanded programme over two days, thanks to the Moondance Foundation.

Events will offer local primary school pupils access to Festival events and workshops as part of a wider outreach programme that began in spring.

For more information, contact Frankie Pinchard on [email protected]

The Festival weekend will also coincide with Hay’s Christmas lights switch-on on Friday 27 November, and will draw on public nominations to crown the Hay Festival Book of the Year.

Hay Festival, founded in Hay-on-Wye, Wales in 1987, will then celebrate its 40th spring edition in 2027, Thursday 27 May – 6 June.

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