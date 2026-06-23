UK’s first fully electric recycling fleet to hit the roads in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh council is set to become the first local authority in the UK to operate a fully electric recycling fleet as part of efforts to cut emissions and improve air quality.

The milestone will be reached by Neath Port Talbot Council, which is taking delivery of 21 new electric recycling vehicles to replace its existing diesel fleet.

The authority says the vehicles will be partly powered by electricity generated from on-site solar panels and will help reduce emissions from waste collection services across the county borough.

The first 10 vehicles are due to arrive later this summer, with the remainder being delivered throughout the year.

Council leaders say the new fleet will not only reduce pollution but also lower running costs, freeing up money for other local services.

The vehicles will also have a larger carrying capacity than the current fleet, allowing them to collect more recycling waste on each journey.

Neath Port Talbot Council said the move would help it continue exceeding the Welsh Government’s target for councils to recycle at least 70% of household waste.

Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Councillor Scott Jones, said the authority had worked proactively to make the project a reality.

He said: “We’re very proud to be the first local authority in the UK to invest in a fully electric recycling fleet.

“Not only will these vehicles help improve air quality for residents, they’ll also be cheaper to run, which helps free up funds for spending on other services across the county.

“This move demonstrates we’re continuing to back up our climate change emergency declaration with real action. It also aligns with our Decarbonisation and Renewable Energy strategy, powering us towards a cleaner, greener future.”