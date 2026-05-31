UK’s largest garden railway festival reveals iconic new attraction

Nation.Cymru staff

Organisers of one of the UK’s biggest garden railway festivals, held in north Wales, have revealed that visitors will be able to enjoy acclaimed Thomas the Tank Engine-inspired model railway layouts.

The Llangollen Garden Railway Festival returns to Llangollen Pavilion on Saturday, 6 June, bringing together large-scale model railway layouts, more than 50 leading retailers and traders, and thousands of enthusiasts from across the UK.

Since being launched by Llangollen-based enthusiast Keith Potts in 2021, the event has grown rapidly to become one of the premier events in the garden railway calendar, attracting visitors from across Britain and beyond.

A new attraction for 2026 is a partnership with the Llangollen and Corwen Railway, which will see visitors encouraged to enjoy both attractions during the weekend.

As part of the collaboration, festival-goers will receive £3 off travel on the heritage railway on 6 and 7 June.

Highlights

Another highlight of the partnership will be the appearance of ‘Crovan’s Gate’ at Llangollen Railway Station.

Created by railway modeller Terry Newhouse, the acclaimed layout is based on the world created by the Rev. W. Awdry in the Railway Series books that inspired Thomas the Tank Engine.

Widely regarded as one of the UK’s finest Thomas-inspired model railway layouts, Crovan’s Gate recreates the point where the narrow gauge Skarloey Railway meets the standard gauge railway network on the fictional Island of Sodor.

The detailed model includes the narrow gauge engine shed and exchange wharf, and has earned praise throughout the railway modelling community for its craftsmanship and authenticity.

Growing popularity

Keith Potts, organiser of the Llangollen Garden Railway Festival, said: “Our Garden Railway Festival continues to grow in popularity, and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to Llangollen next week.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Llangollen and Corwen Railway this year. It means visitors can make a full weekend of it, enjoying both the Garden Railway Festival and a trip on one of the country’s most scenic heritage railways.

“The addition of Crovan’s Gate is particularly exciting. Thomas the Tank Engine has inspired generations of railway enthusiasts and modellers, and this is one of the most admired layouts in the country. It will be a fantastic addition to the festival weekend.”

Working together

David Hennigan, Trust Manager of the Llangollen and Corwen Railway, said: “It makes perfect sense for the Llangollen and Corwen Railway and the Llangollen Garden Railway Festival to work positively together.

“We share the same enthusiasm for railways and for bringing visitors to the town.

“The festival has established itself as one of the UK’s leading events for garden railway enthusiasts and we’re proud to be supporting it. By working together, we can offer visitors an even bigger railway experience, combining outstanding model railway displays with a journey on one of Britain’s most scenic heritage railways.

“We are running steam and diesel trains all day Saturday and look forward to welcoming garden railway enthusiasts to our railway, while also encouraging our passengers to visit the festival at the Pavilion.”

The festival takes place at Llangollen Pavilion, LL20 8SW, from 10am until 4.30pm on 6 June. Visitors will be able to see model railways from different periods and countries, meet fellow enthusiasts, learn more about the hobby and browse products from more than 50 specialist retailers.

You can purchase tickets here.