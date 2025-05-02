UK’s new ‘StormShroud’ drones come into operation

A cutting-edge new British drone will come into operation on Friday as Sir Keir Starmer vowed that the Government would “stand up to Putin and ruthlessly protect UK and European security”.

The StormShroud air systems will be fitted with a high-tech signal jammer to disrupt enemy radar at long range and fly alongside RAF crews on frontline missions.

Number 10 said the development took advantage of “learnings from countering (Vladimir) Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine”. The Prime Minister thanked staff at defence contractor Leonardo’s Luton site on Friday, saying their work was “really inspiring”. “StormShroud is an incredibly forward-looking piece of kit and capability that will help us as we go forward,” Sir Keir said.

“Business as usual”

He went on: “I hope you feel not just a sense of a good, well-paid skilled job, which is what you are doing, but also a real sense that you’re serving your country as well. “Because without you doing what you’re doing in the way you’re doing it, we wouldn’t have the capability that we have.” Tekever, the company which manufactures the drones, announced a further £400 million investment in the UK in a move the Government said would support hundreds of new jobs. The RAF is putting in an initial £19 million into StormShroud, which make use of BriteStorm – an electronic warfare technology made by Leonardo UK. The Prime Minister’s visit to Leonardo UK comes as he seeks to focus on “business as usual” following the Runcorn and Helsby by-election and local polls in England. Sir Keir has conceded Labour’s loss by just six votes to Reform UK in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election was “disappointing”. Nigel Farage’s party also made inroads against both Labour and the Conservatives across England in local elections, and gained its first mayor in Greater Lincolnshire. Elsewhere, Labour held on to mayoralties in both Doncaster and North Tyneside, with Reform coming a close second in both contests.

Security

Speaking ahead of the visit, Sir Keir said: “Investment in our defence is an investment in this country’s future. “Putting money behind our armed forces and defence industry is safeguarding our economic and national security by putting money back in the pockets of hard-working British people and protecting them for generations to come. “Together with our allies, this Government is taking the bold action needed to stand up to Putin and ruthlessly protect UK and European security, which is vital for us to deliver our Plan for Change and improve lives of working people up and down the country.”

