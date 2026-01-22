UK’s property value hotspots of last year revealed by study

Around half of the UK’s 30 million homes increased in value in 2025, according to estimates by a property website.

Around 15.2 million homes registered an increase in value of 1% or more, averaging a £9,900 increase, Zoopla said.

Some 3.1 million homeowners saw the value of their property increase by £20,000 or more, it added.

Meanwhile, around 9.1 million homes lost at least 1% of their value last year, with an average loss of £10,800.

And 5.6 million homes maintained their value to within plus or minus 1%, according to Zoopla.

The website found “clear cut” differences across the UK, with more than 70% of homeowners in northern regions of England, as well as in Scotland and Northern Ireland, recording value gains for their homes.

In Northern Ireland, 94% of homes were estimated to have experienced price increases last year, at an average of £14,200.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of homes in Scotland increased in value, by an average of £10,400, while 72% of homes in the North West saw valuations increase, by £9,700 on average.

Renfrewshire in Scotland was identified by Zoopla as the local authority area in Britain with the biggest proportion of homes increasing in value, at 95%.

Meanwhile, more than 60% of homes in the North East and Wales also recorded home value gains over 2025.

Wrexham

Local hotspots in these areas include Northumberland, where 78% of homes registered value gains, and Wrexham, where 79% of homes saw increases.

Six in 10 homes that fell in value over the year were in southern England, reflecting affordability challenges due to higher house prices and a wider choice of homes on the market, Zoopla said.

Certain property types and price brackets proved particularly resilient to market pressures in 2025, the research indicated.

Terraced and semi-detached homes were the property type most likely to see consistent value increases, with over half (56%) doing so. Flats were most likely to see value losses of 1% or more, with 50% seeing values fall over 2025.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “Our analysis shows how varied changes in home values are across the country and within local areas.

“The general trend is that most home values continue to increase steadily upwards, especially away from southern England. However, many homes are registering broadly static or lower values as the market continues to adjust to higher mortgage rates and more homes for sale which is boosting choice for buyers. This is particularly prevalent in southern England.

“The choppier and complex market conditions in the south makes it critical for sellers to be realistic on pricing in 2026.”

Zoopla automatically values UK homes every month.

‘Long-term forces’

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “There are some longer‑term forces at play here. More affordable parts of the Midlands and the North have been outperforming the rest of the country, not just in 2025, but for most of the last decade, supported by lower price points and therefore stronger affordability.

“By contrast, households in London and the South have felt the impact of higher interest rates most acutely since 2022, which has held back price growth, narrowing the historic North-South divide.”

Here are the percentages of homes where valuations increased in 2025 and the average cash gain, according to Zoopla:

Northern Ireland, 94%, £14,200

Scotland, 73%, £10,400

North West, 72%, £9,700

North East, 67%, £6,600

Wales, 60%, £8,000

Yorkshire and the Humber, 58%, £7,800

West Midlands, 55%, £8,600

East Midlands, 43%, £7,400

East of England, 41%, £11,000

London, 35%, £17,400

South West, 33%, £10,400

South East, 32%, £11,800

Here are Britain’s top property value hotspots in each region or nation in 2025, with the proportion of homes in each location which saw an increase in value and the average gain, according to Zoopla (Northern Ireland is excluded from the figures):

Scotland, Renfrewshire, 95%, £12,500

North West, Chorley, 88%, £11,500

Wales, Wrexham, 79%, £10,400

North East, Northumberland, 78%, £8,600

Yorkshire and the Humber, Calderdale, 77%, £10,000

West Midlands, Dudley, 77%, £8,500

East of England, Castle Point, 67%, £10,500

East Midlands, High Peak, 67%, £8,800

South West, Gloucester, 62%, £8,300

London, Waltham Forest, 59%, £26,600

South East, Test Valley, 58%, £12,300