UN committee raises concerns over welfare Bill

A UN panel has raised concerns with the UK Government over the welfare Bill’s impact on disabled people.

It marks the latest blow to the beleaguered Bill after the Government watered down its plans to stave off the threat of a major Commons defeat last week.

Plans to restrict eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip) were shelved in the face of a backbench revolt.

The UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights has written to the Government asking for details on the impact of its welfare reforms.

‘Increasing poverty rates’

Writing on behalf of the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the commissioner has asked about measures to “address the foreseeable risk of increasing poverty rates amongst persons with disabilities if cuts are approved”.

It referred back to previous criticism of the UK over disability rights and said the committee had received “credible information” that the welfare changes would “deepen the signs of regression”.

It asks for a response by August 11.

A Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) spokesperson said: “We are changing the broken social security system we inherited so it helps people across the country to live with dignity, genuinely supporting those who can work into employment, and ensuring the safety net will always be there for the most vulnerable.

“We are putting the views and voices of disabled people at the heart of our review to ensure Pip is fit for the future, and are only making changes to the benefit once we have completed the review.”

Challenges

The Bill is expected to face further challenges from MPs on Wednesday as the DWP tries to steer it through its final Commons stages on Wednesday, including line-by-line scrutiny.

The PA news agency understands that Labour rebels will seek to gut the Bill of plans to roll out two different rates of universal credit for claimants who cannot currently work.

They are also expected to try to get rid of a freeze on the limited capability for work and work-related activity (LCW and LCWRA) elements of the benefit until 2030.

