Unauthorised alterations to landmark listed building signed off

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Various unauthorised adaptations to one of south-east Wales most prominent listed buildings have been approved by planners.

Works to the former Nylon Spinners building, at Mamhilad Park, Gwent, include the addition of roller shutter doors and a fire escape door and metal stairs as well as an extraction flue, with some carried out around 10 years ago.

Plans to demolish part of the building were approved, in May 2023, under a massive redevelopment of the site that would have seen 900 homes built as part of a new village alongside the A4042 road to Abergavenny.

But a legal challenge to the council’s decision, made the following year, lead to all parties agreeing the permission should be quashed and the planning application is still to be determined by Torfaen Borough Council.

The Grade II-listed former factory, north east of Pontypool, was designed by Welsh architect Percy Thomas and built from 1945-48.

It was officially opened by the Duchess of Kent in June 1949 and was for a period the sole source of all British-produced nylon considered a revolutionary new fabric since its development in America in the 1930s.

Site owners Johnsey Estates applied for retrospective permission and listed building consent to cover the adaptations which they said were intended to support various businesses and organisations, including the NHS and Gwent Police, that have been among up to 60 to use the building in recent years.

The application was made following a February site visit by Torfaen’s council’s conservation officer Ross Canon and planning officer Mia McAndrew which agreed which works required permission and information to be included in the application.

The firm also said continued employment use of the building has likely created or supported around 600 jobs.

The application stated: “This has provided approximately 460 jobs within the listed building. However, as some of the companies have created jobs which have since been split off and moved elsewhere, and there are other occupiers who have grown and relocated, we consider that it would not be an exaggeration to say that 600 new jobs have been created in total since the programme of refurbishment began.”

It said the work has allowed the site to support economic development in line with the council’s policies which also includes being used as a filming location.

Mr Canon, in his response to the application, said while it “remains unclear why consent was not sought in advance” it is acknowledged “there was a period during which the applicant did not benefit from an active working relationship with a Torfaen County Borough Council conservation officer.”

He said he agreed with the applicant’s heritage impact statement most of the works, and particularly the roller shutter doors, had resulted in a “negligible or minor degree of harm to the significance of the listed building” which was acceptable and justified to secure its continued use.

It was also noted most of the changes are reversable and some related to sections which were due to be demolished under the previously approved plans.

Mr Canon however said an alternative to the metal flue on one part of the building would have to be found, the visual appearance of a grease trap would have to be improved and drainage goods would have to be repainted.