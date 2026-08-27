‘Unbelievable volume’ of homophobia since becoming Defence Secretary – Streeting

Rhiannon James, Press Association Parliamentary Editor

Wes Streeting said he has experienced more online homophobia since becoming Defence Secretary in July than in his entire life.

Mr Streeting told LBC’s All Talk podcast he has received an “unbelievable volume” of abuse “because people cannot cope with the idea that a gay person might lead the armed forces of the United Kingdom”.

Mr Streeting became the first openly gay Defence Secretary after he took on the role under Andy Burnham’s leadership.

Between 1967 and 2000, gay people were banned from the army, navy, and air force.

Those in the armed forces suspected of being gay were subjected to brutal interrogation and bullying, and forced out of service, often with long-term impacts on their life and careers.

LGBT+ ex-servicemen and women who suffered historical mistreatment have until December 12 to apply for a financial redress scheme and have been urged to come forward.

Mr Streeting told the podcast hosted by Iain Dale: “I have experienced more online homophobia in the last three weeks than I have in my entire life.

“Unbelievable volume – because people cannot cope with the idea that a gay person might lead the armed forces of the United Kingdom.”

He added “I’m proud of the fact that in my lifetime we’ve gone from gay people not being allowed to serve in the military to a gay Defence Secretary.

“And in my first week, someone in the MoD said to me, ‘you know, as a gay man, I’m really proud that we have our first gay defence secretary, and it means a lot to many of us who remember the bad old days’. So I was quite touched by that.”

Mr Streeting served as health secretary under Sir Keir Starmer, before resigning in May this year, telling the then-prime minister he had “lost confidence” in him.

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