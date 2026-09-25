Uncertain future for seaside town’s GP surgery

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A councillor has stressed that the future of a seaside town’s GP surgery remains undecided after its partners resigned their contract.

Yesterday, September 21, Hywel Dda University Health Board issued a statement about New Quay Surgery following the resignation of the practice’s General Medical Services contract by the GP Partners.

It has stressed that patients registered with the surgery will continue to receive GP services as normal until March 31 of next year while Hywel Dda considers the options for the longer-term provision of general medical services for the population.

Andrew Carruthers, director of operations for Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We would like to thank the community for its continued support of the team at New Quay Surgery over the coming months.

“I’d also like to extend my thanks to Dr Rob Morgan and Dr Eurig Harries for their dedication and commitment to delivering general medical services to their population for a considerable number of years.

“We will continue to work closely with the practice and will be in touch with patients as we work through our process to ensure their thoughts and views are captured on how we can best deliver services to them.”

The health board said it would write to all registered patients with more information and confirmed the surgery remained open as normal. Patients have been asked to stay registered with the practice.

Cllr Elizabeth Evans, the county councillor for nearby Aberaeron and a former Community Health Council chair, said: “I understand that there is great concern about the future of New Quay Surgery, and, understandably so, given today’s announcement.

“There are also residents in my ward who are patients at New Quay who have been contacting me. I am no stranger to the closure of surgeries in Aberaeron and across the Hywel Dda area during my time [as CHC chair] representing Ceredigion.

“There is a clear process which Hywel Dda will need to go through which involves consultation with the local community, including every patient.

“I, along with [New Quay] county councillor Mathew Vaux, along with local community councillors, attended a meeting late last week advising us of the next steps.

“So, what do we know?

“1. The surgery will stay open until the end of March, 2027.

“2. Option: This gives time to undertake a dedicated recruitment drive to attract new Doctors to the surgery.

“3. Option: The Health Board take it over – this is the most unlikely option imo.

“4. Option: Another GP surgery within the cluster takes over the surgery – approximately 5,000 patients plus the summer visitors.

“5. Option: Patients are dispersed to the GP surgery nearest to their home address.”

Cllr Evans stressed: “Nothing has been decided. Every single patient will be contacted directly, and there will be a public drop-in with staff of Hywel Dda and the local community.”

Local New quay county councillor Matthew Vaux said: “Losing New Quay Surgery would have a huge impact on our community. I respect the decisions of the doctors who have served this community and would firstly like to thank them for their service.

“For many residents, old, young, vulnerable, those without easy access to transport, having a GP locally is essential.

“I welcome the fact that the health board has started working to secure a future provider of services at New Quay surgery, and we need to make sure that work leads to a sustainable local service.

“I will work closely with the health board and encourage residents to share their views at any given opportunity to support the continued provision here in New Quay.”

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