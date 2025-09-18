Uncertainty around future of major music event

There is still uncertainty over where one of Cardiff’s most revered music events will take place even as work on its traditional home gets under way.

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World hasn’t taken place at St David’s Hall since it was closed in 2023 to undergo major repair works.

The classical music venue, which contains a type of concrete prone to sudden failure called reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), needs its roof completely replaced.

A re-opening date for St David’s Hall has been pushed back a number of times over the years but with work now ready to begin on the roof it is expected to welcome back audiences in 2027.

Contingency plans

However councillors at a Cardiff Council scrutiny meeting asked for more details about what contingency plans are in place, particularly in relation to major events like BBC Cardiff Singer of the World, if the work faces any challenges and delays.

At the council’s economy and culture scrutiny committee meeting on Tuesday, September 16, Cllr Rodney Berman said: “In order to put on something of that magnitude those organising it will need certainty that the hall is actually going to be open in time for it in the summer of 2027.”

Academy Music Group (AMG) announced recently that it had finalised an agreement with Cardiff Council to take on the running of St David’s Hall.

The live music venue operator, which runs a number of venues across the UK, will cover the cost of carrying out the necessary work in the building including the roof replacement.

‘Exciting chapter’

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for culture, sport and parks, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said the agreement between the council and AMG represents an “exciting chapter” in the history of St David’s Hall that secures its cultural offering.

As part of the agreement 90 days of the events calendar at St David’s Hall, which is seen as Cardiff’s main classical music venue by many, will be set aside for a cultural programme.

Cllr Burke said at Tuesday’s scrutiny committee meeting that repair works are expected to take 18 months and argued this would give “breathing space” for the organisation of Cardiff Singer of the World which usually takes place in the summer.

She added: “Once AMG and their technicians get in there things may become more apparent in terms of additional works that need to be done but at the moment we’re all working on the basis that it’s going forward as planned.”

Cardiff council officials insisted the local authority is working closely with the BBC and BBC Studios on St David’s Hall and Cardiff Singer of the World.

However one council officer said further details on a programme of works for the building will reach the event organisers later than they want it.

Assurances

Cardiff Council’s director of economic development, Neil Hanratty, said the BBC wants assurances as soon as possible on the reopening of the music hall and asked that a detailed programme of works be provided before Christmas.

He added: “At the moment AMG are saying that they can provide that in January and so there’ s a little bit of a discussion ongoing around whether that gives them enough certainty in terms of the timeline but at the moment everything is looking towards 18 months and we should be able to crack on with it.”

Operational manager for creative industries and culture development at the council, Ruth Cayford, said it would be a challenge for the BBC to find a new venue for Cardiff Singer of the World if repairs were affected by delays but added “it is possible as well”.

Mr Hanratty went on to add: “At the moment we will be able to provide… some certainty in January when the end date will be.

“At that point then BBC will be able to decide… on the level of risk associated with that.”