Uncertainty over plans to remove profit from care of looked after children in Wales

MSs have told the Welsh Government it needs to work much harder to assure care providers about plans to eliminate profit from the care of vulnerable children and young people in Wales.

The Senedd’s Health and Social Care Committee found that companies that currently provide care in Wales urgently need detailed guidance and support from the Welsh Government if they are to be persuaded to make the move to a not-for-profit model.

Also, local authorities, who will have a crucial role to play in delivering this policy, need a clear commitment on funding for at least the next five years.

Impact

The committee warns that without these assurances from Welsh Government, it is feared that the impact of change will be felt at its worst by the most vulnerable in our society.

Reporting on its scrutiny of the Health and Social Care (Wales) Bill, the Committee reached a majority view on the Bill’s key principles; one of which is to prevent private providers from being able to draw profits from providing care for children and young people.

It recommends that the Senedd gives its support to the Bill when it faces a Stage 1 vote in Plenary on 22 October.

However, the scrutiny report published today, (11 October) sets out 26 recommendations to the government highlighting the significant challenges with implementing the Bill, and the need to ensure the best possible outcomes for looked after children and young people.

‘Concern’

Russell George MS, Chair of the Senedd’s Health and Social Care Committee, said: “From the evidence we heard from young people, care providers and local authorities, there is a degree of concern surrounding the major changes proposed in the Health and Social Care Bill.

“Whilst there is majority support for the principle of moving to a not-for-profit system, the reality of transition is not easy or straightforward.

“Our report highlights the concerns of those working in a system which is already under pressure, and the voices of young people who know what it is like to need help. They told us clearly what they want – to be treated with respect, to remain close to people they know, and to be with people who care for them as one of their own. This must not be compromised.

“More than one child in every hundred children in Wales is now in care. Their needs must be central to any reform which passes through the Senedd. Whilst the ambition is clear, the Welsh Government’s plan for making it work is not.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

