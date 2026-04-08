Unclear reporting ‘confusing public over who runs what in Wales’

Martin Shipton

A lack of clarity over devolved news stories is leading to widespread confusion over which government is responsible for public services in Wales, according to a new study from Cardiff University.

The analysis covers more than 3,000 social media posts, online articles and TV news items produced by major broadcasters during a three-month period. It found repeated patterns of unclear reporting:

* Almost three quarters of all social media posts (73%) with clear devolved relevance, such as health and education, did not state that a story applied to England only.

* Over a third of online stories (35%) provided no clarity on which UK nation the story related to, such as the junior doctors’ strikes in England.

* More than seven in ten online articles (72%) included general references to “government” or “the government” without attributing it to a particular government at a UK-level or one of the devolved administrations.

Lead author Professor Stephen Cushion, based at Cardiff University’s School of Journalism, Media and Culture, said: “UK‑wide or English-produced news is still the main source of political information for most people in Wales. But on issues like health, education and law and order – where responsibilities differ across the UK – the reporting does not often explain which government is in charge.

“Our research shows how easily this can leave people confused about what applies to Wales, especially given that audiences increasingly scroll past headlines on social media without clicking through for context.”

Drawing on a representative survey, an extensive analysis of network news output, and a series of focus groups, the report – ‘Understanding the needs of media users in Wales: An analysis of UK-wide news and public knowledge about devolution’ – provides one of the most comprehensive assessments to date of the information environment facing voters ahead of May’s Senedd election.

Confusion

Despite more than 25 years of devolution, the YouGov survey of 1,544 Welsh adults found consistent confusion about devolved powers. It found many people in Wales still rely on UK‑wide media – especially the BBC and ITV – and often struggle to identify whether news stories relate to England, Wales or the whole of the UK.

This lack of signposting, the new study argues, contributes to persistent gaps in public knowledge about devolved powers, political leaders and the Senedd’s new voting system.

In three focus groups involving participants with low political knowledge or interest, many felt Welsh issues received limited UK-wide news coverage, with stories too often framed around England and Westminster.

Participants called for short, simple signposting in headlines – such as “in England” or “in Wales” – and clearer references to devolved responsibilities. They said these changes would make stories easier to understand and increase their engagement with Welsh politics.

They also wanted more scrutiny of Welsh politicians, better explanations of the differences between parties’ policies, and more reporting focused on devolved decision making in areas such as health and education.

Prof Cushion said: “When UK‑wide reporting does not identify which government is responsible for an issue, it becomes much harder for voters to make informed decisions. As we approach the Senedd election, clearer signposting – especially on health, education, law and order and immigration – is essential.”

Independent review

Among its recommendations, the report calls for a bi‑annual independent review of network news output and public understanding of Welsh politics – a proposal designed to ensure broadcasters, regulators and policymakers remain focused on improving clarity in reporting devolved issues and enhancing knowledge.

The study notes that UK broadcasters have been receptive to the findings and have engaged constructively with discussions about strengthening coverage across the nations of the UK.

Plaid Cymru’s Delyth Jewell, who chaired the Senedd’s Culture, Communications, Welsh Language, Sport, and International Relations Committee, said: “As we move towards a new, larger, Senedd, Professor Cushion’s research couldn’t be more timely. We were able to benefit from the early results of Professor Cushion’s research in the Committee’s recent work on Public Service Broadcasting.

“This led us to recommend to the BBC, ITV and S4C that they drive improvements in their own social media coverage of devolved issues. It is now up to broadcasters, the UK Government, Ofcom, the new Welsh Government and new Members of the Seventh Senedd to make this situation better.”

‘Lack of clarity’

Prof Cushion added: “Our new report represents one of the most comprehensive studies to date examining how UK-wide reports devolved politics, and how people consume and interpret the political news they encounter. Despite over 25 years of devolution, more people in Wales rely on UK-wide/London produced news than news produced in Wales. What they report – or don’t – therefore clearly matters.

“Our analysis of social media posts and news articles shows there is a lack of clarity about which government is responsible for key policies in Wales. It is unsurprising, then, that our survey and focus groups discovered a lack of knowledge about which government controlled different issues, such as policing, or the Senedd’s new voting systems, or the leaders of political parties in Wales. Almost everyone knew who Nigel Farage was, for example, but few could name Reform’s leader in Wales, Dan Thomas.”

“The coming weeks of the election campaign will be a test not just for political parties, but for news media across the UK. Our report highlights the need for clearer, more consistent reporting of how power is shared across the UK. Without it, the public may struggle to hold the right institutions to account and vote on issues that the next Welsh government has control over. This could undermine trust and accountability over the coming years.”