Under-16s social media ban and overnight curfews to be considered – Liz Kendall

Overnight curfews and breaks to prevent “doom-scrolling” will form part of the Government’s consultation on social media for children, which will also consider an Australian-style ban for under-16s.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said she is “determined” to give children the childhood they deserve, as she set out plans to consult on proposals to raise the digital age of consent and restrict potentially addictive app design features.

There have been growing calls for the Prime Minister to raise the minimum age for social media platforms, and No 10 has signalled it is open to the idea.

In the meantime, Ms Kendall said Ofsted will examine schools’ mobile phone policies and how effectively they are implemented during inspections.

She also confirmed “evidence-based” screen time for parents of children aged five to 16 will be produced. Guidance for parents of under-fives is expected to be published in April.

In a statement to the Commons on Tuesday, Ms Kendall said: “We are determined to help parents, children and young people deal with these issues, with a lasting solution that gives children the childhood they deserve, enhances their wellbeing and prepares them for the future.”

She added: “We will bring forward a swift three-month consultation on further measures to keep children safe online.

“This will include the option of banning social media for children under 16, and raising the digital age of consent to stop companies using children’s data without their or their parents’ consent.

“The consultation will include a range of other options too, such as whether there should be curfews overnight, breaks to stop excessive use or doom-scrolling, how we ensure more rigorous enforcement of existing laws around age verification and action to address concerns about the use of VPNs to get around important protections.”

Later this week, the Lords will vote on an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill which would require social media platforms to stop children under 16 from using their platforms within a year of the Bill passing.

Lord Nash, a former schools minister who tabled the amendment, said the consultation represented only more delay.

“The longer we delay, the more children we fail. I continue to urge all peers to back my amendment on Wednesday which would begin to end the catastrophic harm being done to a generation,” the Conservative peer said.

Ministers will visit Australia as part of the consultation, where a social media ban for under-16s came into force in December.

The Government will seek views from parents and young people and will respond in the summer, Ms Kendall said.

Kemi Badenoch has already said the Conservative Party would introduce a ban for under-16s if it was in power.

The Conservative leader branded the consultation “more dither and delay” from Labour, adding: “The harm social media is doing to children is undeniable, and the Conservatives would get children off these adult platforms altogether.”

Esther Ghey, whose 16-year-old daughter Brianna was murdered by two other teenagers in 2023, said on Monday that a ban would be “a vital step in protecting children online”.

In a letter to party leaders Sir Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch and Sir Ed Davey, Ms Ghey said her daughter had had a “social media addiction” and “desperately wanted to be TikTok famous”, putting her “in constant fear about who Brianna might be speaking to online”.

Liberal Democrats education spokeswoman Munira Wilson said there was “no time to waste in protecting our children from social media giants” and “this consultation risks kicking the can down the road yet again”.

She said the party was calling for film-style age ratings to protect children from “toxic algorithms and harmful content while giving them some of the benefits of being online”.

Labour MP for Lowestoft Jess Asato said the consultation was a “good first step”, adding: “Parents and carers across the country are calling for bold action now and it’s crucial the consultation does not simply kick this issue into the long grass.”

Responding to shadow science minister Julia Lopez, Ms Kendall said the Government has conducted “short, sharp trials on different interventions”, but did not elaborate on what these included.

Chairwoman of the Education Select Committee, Labour MP Helen Hayes, said a legal ban on mobile phones in schools would help teachers enforce the policy when dealing with parents and pupils.

She pressed the minister on “why a statutory ban is not being announced today and can she confirm that it is not off the table?”

Ms Kendall replied: “The Education Secretary has heard her question, there are different models set out in the guidance, and the outcome for us is absolutely clear that there is no place for phones in schools.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, welcomed the consultation but said “the Government’s suggestion that Ofsted should be ‘policing’ school policies is deeply unhelpful and misguided”.

“School leaders need support from Government, not the threat of heavy-handed inspection,” he added.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “Ofsted’s involvement in policing these bans is all well and good but it would be more helpful for the Government to provide schools with resources to support the safe and secure storage of mobile phones.”

Ian Russell, who set up the Molly Rose Foundation after his 14-year-old daughter Molly took her own life, having viewed harmful content on social media, said: “In the last few days, parents have been presented with a false choice between a toxic status quo and a social media ban that risks unintended consequences and a false sense of security for parents.

“The Prime Minister must now commit to strengthening the Online Safety Act to address the harmful and addictive design choices that are blighting a generation of children, and to make clear in law that protecting digital wellbeing is now the price of admission to the UK market.”

Lynn Perry, chief executive of Barnardo’s, welcomed the consultation and young people’s role in it, adding: “It’s vital their voices are heard on an issue that affects them so profoundly.”