Undercover footage prompts police investigation into snare use in Wales

Police are investigating after undercover footage showed snares apparently being laid within a forest in north Wales.

The footage, obtained by the Green Britain Foundation, was taken on the edge of Ruabon Moor and within Llandegla Forest in Denbighshire.

It appears to show individuals checking and setting snares at a so-called stink pit, where animal carcasses are laid to attract wildlife towards the traps.

In October 2023, the Welsh Government made the use of snares and glue traps illegal – the first ban of its kind in the UK. The Scottish Government banned snaring in November 2024.

Investigation

A spokeswoman for North Wales Police confirmed that an investigation had been launched into the alleged use of snares in North Wales.

She said: “Officers from the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team are investigating the alleged use of illegal snares in a wooded area near Llandegla.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

The footage first documented four live snares, arranged around a stink pit, on June 28.

Checking

Covert cameras then recorded visits by people who appear to be checking and adjusting the snares between June 30 and August 15, with the carcasses of red-legged partridges logged at the stink pit on July 25.

North Wales Police were notified by the Green Britain Foundation on August 25 and officers attended the scene.

Dale Vince, founder of the charity, said: “Snares are medieval cruelty. Wales and Scotland banned them for good reason.

“Snares are indiscriminate, killing all kinds of wildlife in the most hideously cruel way.

“The police are investigating, and that’s welcome.”

Mr Vince said snares were often used to kill wildlife in support of bird breeding as part of the business of shooting birds for sport and money.

He called for the UK Government to ban snares in England “without further delay”.