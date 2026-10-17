Undercover footage shows Reform activist claiming Muslims cannot be British

Christopher McKeon, Press Association Political Correspondent

A would-be Reform UK MP told an undercover reporter Muslims could not be British and asylum seekers should be put in “concentration camps”.

The comments were recorded as part of an undercover investigation by ITV that has already seen Reform accused of “appalling behaviour” and “extreme racism”.

Reform has said it had opened investigations where activists or members had “clearly behaved inappropriately”, adding there was “no room for racism” in the party.

In footage due to be broadcast on Sunday, a Reform activist and aspiring MP described himself as “pretty hardline about Islam”.

He said: “If a Muslim’s prepared to de-convert, I’m happy.

“But if they want to remain faithful to Islam, then this would be, I would have disagreements, especially with, um, I mean, as far as I understand, (Reform home affairs spokesman) Zia Yusuf is a Muslim… To me… you cannot be a Muslim and British… it’s like oil and water.”

Discussing people crossing the Channel in small boats, the same activist said: “In the first week of election, build concentration camps, and everyone who comes across on the Channel, you’re in there.”

Other footage included a Reform councillor saying the party’s board was “hardline”, adding they held views that would result in their expulsion if expressed publicly.

Excerpts from the investigation released earlier in the week included councillors and candidates within Reform using racist language.

In one excerpt, black children were referred to as “animals”, while in another a Reform member said his area had become “infested” with Asian families.

In a separate clip, Reform MP Sarah Pochin described the party as “chauvinistic”, adding: “They just exclude you if you’re a woman.”

Labour Party chairwoman Bridget Phillipson said Nigel Farage’s response to the revelations showed he was “completely unfit to lead”.

She said: “Bad apples don’t fall far from the tree. The sleaze, scandals and appalling revelations of racism and rank misogyny piling up by the day go right to the top of Reform UK.

“Nigel Farage is incapable of taking responsibility and getting his house in order because he himself shares culpability.”

Vetting

Speaking earlier in the week, Mr Farage said that while Reform carries out vetting “you can’t vet people for what they say in the future”.

He added: “I put it to you, if you went and spoke to hundreds of Conservative councillors and tried to provoke them you would find all sorts of things and all sorts of comments said.”

In a statement to ITV, Reform said: “Reform UK has improved and prioritised its vetting procedures, but from time to time, a handful of individuals who do not share our values will initially make it through vetting.

“This is the same for all organisations. However good the vetting, one cannot vet a future comment.

“There is no room for racism in Reform UK. We always respect due process of investigations and whilst these are ongoing it would not be appropriate to comment on individual cases.”

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