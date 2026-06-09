Undercover investigation exposes salons admitting to selling ‘illegal’ tanning products in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

An undercover investigation has exposed salons in Wales selling ‘dangerous’ tanning products, with one seller admitting that she doesn’t advertise them because “they are illegal.”

According to one surgeon, the findings are “shocking and frightening,” describing the sellers as “unethical.”

While filming undercover, S4C’s Y Byd ar Bedwar reporter, Nest Jenkins, was able to purchase nasal sprays and injections that claim to darken skin pigmentation.

The products usually contain the hormone Melanotan 2, which is not approved for use in the United Kingdom and is illegal as a medicine.

One seller in a high street salon said that she did not advertise the products openly because “they are illegal.”

Despite this, she sold a bottle of nasal spray for £30 to the reporter in less than five minutes.

Another seller admitted that she had “no clue” what was in the product, but said that they were “very popular.” She sold a bottle for £25.

The next salon visited was Euphoria Tanning in Cwmbran, which had previously been fined for breaking regulations. The reporter was offered tanning injections and nasal sprays.

When asked about the risks, the seller said they were completely safe to use because “all the girls use them here,” and that the only risk was “that you’ll get tanned.”

There are warnings that the products can lead to long-term health problems, including kidney damage and a possible link to skin cancer.

According to Dr. Megan Samuel, a surgeon specialising in cosmetic treatments, the findings are “frightening.”

“I think it’s unethical for them to be selling something like this without knowing what’s in it.”

“The people selling these products have a responsibility to explain the risks, what’s in them, and what could go wrong.”

“They’re not talking about anything like that. It’s disgraceful and disappointing to see.”

Y Byd ar Bedwar contacted all three sellers for comment, but received no response.

“Just want to be skinny and tanned”

Despite the warnings, some people are happy to take the risk and follow this tanning trend.

Cara-Jay Williams from Anglesey began taking tanning injections five years ago, but has since switched to using nasal sprays.

“I just want to feel good, and be skinny and tanned,” said the 29-year-old model.

She says that the products can be bought online, in tanning shops, and at the gym, and that they are “easily accessible.”

When asked what she thinks is in the products, she says she does not know at all.

“I think I just don’t ask questions because if I can buy this in a shop, then the product should be okay.

“My friends use them, and they’re all fine.”

In regards to the injectables containing Melanotan 2, the MHRA, the authority that regulates medicines in the UK, says that these products “meet the definition of a medicinal product”, but they are “not authorised for use in the UK.”

“Products determined as medicines which do not hold the required authorisations are in breach of Human Medicines Regulations 2012 (HMRs) and appropriate regulatory action will be taken to remove these products from sale.”

As for the nasal sprays, a spokesperson for the Department for Business and Trade says that “anyone selling nasal tanning sprays, including online, must ensure they are safe before placing them on the market.”

As part of my investigation, I also got these products tested in a laboratory, and spoke to someone willing to take the risk and take them. But you’ll have to watch the full programme to see that!

Y Byd ar Bedwar is available on S4C’s Youtube Channel, BBC iPlayer and S4C Clic with English subtitles available.