Undergraduate tuition fees to rise in Wales

Tuition fees will rise in Wales but part-time and full-time undergraduate students will receive a 1.6% increase in maintenance support, the Welsh Government has announced.

The increase will be available to both new and continuing students for the 2025/26 academic year and is part of an additional £20 million investment in further and higher education sectors in Wales.

The Minister for Higher and Further Education Vikki Howells says the increase will help more people access and participate in higher education and support students facing cost of living pressures.

But the cap on the maximum amount undergraduate students choosing to study in Wales can be charged will increase to £9,535 from £9,250, in line with England.

The Welsh Government says the increase will help ensure that Welsh universities remain viable and competitive.

Support

Plaid Cymru’s education spokesperson, Cefin Campbell says increasing fees will burden students.

He said: “The current funding model for higher education is unsustainable. Increasing tuition fees in Wales will burden students, but it became inevitable once fees were increased by Labour in England, and Welsh universities must not be disadvantaged.

“Plaid Cymru believes in the principle of universal access to Higher Education, but to do this we must secure the financial sustainability of our higher education institutions. The Government must urgently do more to support both our universities and our students.”

Access

Ms Howells has also announced an additional £20 million for Medr to support further and higher education.

This includes £10m to support teaching and learning, research, widening access and change management in universities, and £10 million will be given to further education colleges to cover costs of increased demand and learner support.

This decision will not affect the amount of money available to students whilst they study. The tuition fee loan will also increase up to £9,535.

The partial write-off of student debt up to £1,500 when a student begins repaying their loans will continue.

Barrier

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells said: “Living costs should not be a barrier to studying at university and I am proud that Wales has always offered our students the most generous financial support in the UK. Welsh Government remains committed to supporting people to invest in their future and ensure that everyone, no matter their background, can access and participate in higher education so we can raise skills for the future of the Welsh economy.

“The decision to raise tuition fees was difficult but necessary to ensure Welsh higher education institutions remain competitive with those in other parts of the UK. I want to be clear that this small increase in fees should not dissuade anyone from Wales considering applying for university next year. An increase in fees will not increase the upfront cost of university for students. Nor will it increase their monthly repayments as graduates.”

