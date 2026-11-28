Mark Mansfield

UNISON has described the UK Government’s refusal to devolve policing and justice to Wales as a “breach of trust”.

In a letter to Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock, the union urged ministers to reconsider their decision to rejects further devolution and address the funding pressures facing Welsh public services.

The row began on 20 November when Prime Minister Andy Burnham wrote to First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth ruling out the transfer of powers over policing, justice, the Crown Estate and rail infrastructure. The Welsh Government had named all four as its immediate priorities for further devolution.

Mr Burnham argued that a shared policing system helped forces work across the border and gave Welsh forces access to specialist resources. Mr Kinnock defended the decision, saying the proposed transfers would have led to “destabilisation and fragmentation and disintegration”.

Mr ap Iorwerth said Mr Burnham had held more powers over policing as mayor of Greater Manchester than he does as First Minister. He has sought urgent talks with the Prime Minister and called for a cross-party alliance to make the case for further devolution.

The refusal has also exposed a disagreement within Labour. Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates has reaffirmed his party’s support for devolving policing and the Crown Estate. Former First Minister Mark Drakeford has called for fresh talks, warning that Mr Burnham’s stance could make it harder for Welsh Labour to win back voters it lost to Plaid Cymru.

UNISON general secretary Andrea Egan and Cymru secretary Jess Turner said devolving justice would help councils, housing providers and health services work more closely with police, courts, probation and youth justice teams. They pointed to the difficulties of finding housing and arranging rehabilitation for people leaving prison.

‘Respect’

“If the union with England is to be maintained in the long term, Cymru must be shown the same respect as the other nations of the United Kingdom,” they wrote.

“For UNISON members, that respect means Wales having the same powers and financing as Scotland. Constitutional questions and financial restrictions have real-world consequences in workplaces and communities across Wales. These are not abstract matters for our members or issues with which to play party-political games.”

The union put the combined funding gap facing Welsh councils in 2027–28 at £269m and warned that public service workers feared for their jobs and the quality of the services they provide.

UNISON has asked to meet Mr Kinnock. TUC Cymru has separately requested an urgent meeting with the Welsh Secretary over further devolution and funding for Welsh public services.