Union calls for fairer deal for school support staff

Martin Shipton

Thousands of school support staff in Wales are being pushed into poverty even though they’re working because the current system for setting pay is failing them, according to new research carried out for Unison.

A major new Labour Research Department report commissioned by the union shows staff are routinely employed on the wrong grade, regularly work above their contracted hours and are rarely paid for additional responsibilities.

The document, Time to value school support staff: The case for a Wales School Support Staff Negotiating Body finds many are in single-income households and a significant proportion are reliant on benefits.

The report highlights how the largely female workforce is essential to delivering national education priorities yet remains undervalued and underpaid. These conditions are driving staff away and creating a recruitment and retention crisis across Wales, says the union.

Unison says a Wales school support staff negotiating body would address long-standing problems that cannot be fixed by the local government pay structure, which currently sets their wage rates.

The new body would end the postcode lottery in pay, ensure job descriptions reflect real responsibilities, tackle the injustice of term-time only contracts and provide proper routes for progression, says Unison.

All political parties should make a commitment to establish a negotiating body in their Senedd election manifestos, says the union.

Unison Cymru school support staff forum chair Sara Allen said: “No-one gets a job in a school to become rich, but what we do want is to help local children get the best start in life.

“We know how hard we work and what we contribute to a child’s wellbeing and development.

“It’s scandalous so many of us are trapped in in-work poverty. Fair pay is the least we deserve and we’ll be campaigning for a dedicated negotiating body that delivers it.”

Struggling

Unison Cymru head of schools Rosie Lewis said: “Schools in Wales couldn’t function without support staff, yet too many are struggling on wages that simply don’t reflect the work they do.

“They’re overstretched, underpaid and are overwhelmingly women. For years, reports have repeatedly highlighted the same problems, but this new Labour Research Department study is definitive.

“The evidence it uncovers is shocking. Teaching assistants are often employed at the wrong level and many work at a higher grade every day without proper pay.

“Staff told us the current system just isn’t working. Creating a dedicated body would finally give support staff the fair pay, recognition and progression they deserve.”