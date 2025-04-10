Union calls for no compulsory redundancies as Cardiff University scales back ‘cruel and unnecessary cuts’

Martin Shipton

The union representing academics at Cardiff University has reiterated its call for no compulsory redundancies following a decision to reduce the number of staff “in scope” to lose their jobs.

In January the university proposed 400 job cuts and the closure of five of its Schools, including Nursing and Music.

On the morning of April 10, Prof Larner released a statement saying the cuts were being scaled back, and that an alternative plan to continue teaching Nursing was under consideration.

‘Cruel’

The University and College Union has responded with a statement that describes the proposed cuts as “cruel and unnecessary” and says: “From the reports and queries we have received from concerned members, we understand:

The vast majority of those who were left in scope for redundancy on 20th March (1,400) remain so today (the figure now stands at 1,307);

The only staff removed were those in the Schools of Chemistry and Mathematics;

Staff reductions in Mathematics have been impacted by the fact that the Cardiff University Kazakhstan (CUK) agreement ‘requires input from Mathematics colleagues’;

In the face of massive staff, student, political, and social opposition to its own proposal to axe nursing degrees, the University Executive Board is now ‘considering’ proposals from staff in the School of Healthcare Sciences which could see provision continued in some form, but with significantly reduced staff and for fewer students. This will be dependent on securing approval from the Welsh Government, the NHS, and Health Education and Improvement Wales;

and 81 staff have applied, and been approved, for voluntary redundancy which means that management are ‘proposing to reduce academic FTE numbers by 286, rather than 400’.

Relieved

A Cardiff UCU Spokesperson said: “We are relieved for the very small number of staff that have been taken out of scope for redundancy. We also welcome the overall reduction in proposed staff cuts and the very early-stage news that there may be some hope for Nursing programmes.

“But today’s news is not good enough. It is unforgivable that so many of our members remain in fear for their livelihoods, especially when other sensible, evidence-based options are on the table. As we have argued from the start, compulsory redundancies are avoidable if the university dials back its overly ambitious and unnecessary money-making targets and draws on its hundreds of millions in available cash to fund a more gradual recovery. Instead, it still favours this rushed, slash-and-burn approach.

“The story for Cardiff University staff today, yet again, is one of uncertainty, fear, administrative chaos, and managerial incompetence. Cardiff University Executive Board’s handling of this process from the beginning has been utterly shambolic. As numerous experts have observed, it has been an object lesson in how not to manage an institutional crisis. The shockwaves caused by senior managers’ actions continue to do lasting and serious damage to the university and its reputation.

“Our red line remains that there should be no compulsory redundancies this year at Cardiff University.

“We have a huge mandate for industrial action in defence of jobs, the shape of which we will announce soon. Our members have built an enormous social, political, and cultural movement against these cuts. From Nobel Prize winners to Sir Elton John, everyone supports us in our simple, modest demand. We urge the University Executive Board to listen too, before the university is hit by a summer of disruptive, but avoidable, industrial action.”

Safeguard jobs

Gareth Lloyd, Wales Official at UCU Cymru said: “While UCU Cymru acknowledges any changes which safeguard jobs and courses, the statement from Cardiff University does not address the issue of compulsory redundancies. It is extremely disappointing that most staff targeted remain in scope and suffer stress, anxiety and uncertainty caused by these proposals.

“These proposed cuts diminish opportunities for students at a time when Wales has the worst participation rates in the UK. Our members have a strong mandate and the support of students and the public. Once more we call upon Cardiff to remove the threat of compulsory redundancies.”

Responding to the university’s statement, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson on health and care said: “This is welcome news but the fact remains that we simply shouldn’t have gotten to this point in first place, especially when we know that Wales currently faces a 2,000 nursing shortage.

“While it’s reassuring to see that steps are being taken to save nursing placements at Cardiff University, serious questions remain regarding the proposal to reduce the number of students. Given the scale of the challenge that our NHS is facing, we shouldn’t be seeing any cuts at all to nursing courses, and I urge the university to consider all options to ensure that we maintain the full complement of nursing placements.

“The Labour Welsh Government cannot shake off responsibility any longer – they must make clear what steps they’re taking to work with Cardiff University and other institutions to ensure that there is no reduction in placements to study nursing in Wales. This should be part of a wider national workforce plan to tackle the recruitment issues facing our NHS.”

The Welsh Conservatives welcomed the partial scale back on Cardiff University’s proposed cuts. However, they pointed out that concerns have been raised about the university’s decision to pursue establishing a campus in Kazakhstan while making cuts to its Welsh campus. The Welsh Conservatives maintain the position that more must be done to ensure all essential courses be protected and for universities to use their reserves before considering redundancies or cuts.

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education Natasha Asghar MS said: “It would be a national disgrace if any cuts to essential courses go ahead while the university pushes ahead with its plans for a Kazakhstan campus.

“While this partial U-turn from Cardiff University is welcome, many staff and students will remain concerned that courses are still being cut and reduced.

“Cardiff University is the largest in Wales, yet with other institutions also facing financial challenges, I fear we may still see the loss of essential courses across the country. This would have devastating consequences for our economy, communities, and public services.”

