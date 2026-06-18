Union calls for rethink over devastating cuts to the BBC, including BBC Wales

Martin Shipton

The National Union of Journalists has expressed grave concern at “devastating” cuts announced by the BBC, including the loss of 50 jobs at BBC Wales.

Altogether the broadcaster BBC is proposing to make £500m of cuts over the next three years.

Staff have been informed that 550 roles will be closed across the News, Nations and Content divisions by the start of 2027/28. These divisions would also be making a reduction in commissioning spend of around £80m by the end of 2027/28.

The savings announced will deliver around £160m of the £500m target, which will see an overall reduction to headcount of around 1,800 to 2000 and a cost reduction of 10%, over the next three years.

Further savings across all divisions will be set out in the coming months. This includes corporate divisions, where around 700 roles are expected to close.

BBC Content is facing:

* A target to deliver a minimum of £100m of recurring annual savings by the end of 2027/28

* A reduction of around 100 roles by the end of this financial year

* A review of broadcast TV channels and radio network portfolio as audiences move online

* A reduction of 100-150 hours of originated programmes across all commissioning genres by the end of 2027/28

* In audio, by the end of 2027/28 we expect a reduction of around 350-400 hours across stations and genres, while protecting many of our prime daily programmes

Nations are expected to make cuts totalling £33m by the end of 2027/28, with the expected closure of around 250 posts in this first phase expected to be broken down as follows:

* Cuts of £9m in Wales and a reduction in headcount of around 50 roles;

* In Northern Ireland, £4m of cuts and up to 50 roles;

* In Scotland, over £10m of savings and up to 60 roles;

* In BBC Local, £9m savings and around 90 roles.

News

In News, proposals involve cutting around £25m, with a net reduction of around 200 roles for this first phase.

BBC News will be reducing costs by at least £51m by April 2027 with further announcements expected over the next few months detailing further post closures amounting to a level similar to that just announced.

Staff have been told voluntary redundancy will be available, but compulsory redundancies are also possible.

Programme closures will be guided by three main principles:

* To sustain output with the highest audience value and impact;

* Meet audiences where they are, reducing spend elsewhere;

* Make the BBC simpler and faster – reduce duplication, clarify accountability, and increase the speed of decision making. This includes reducing senior leaders by at least 10%.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

Devastating

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) warned that further brutal BBC cuts will be “devastating” for workers and audiences, urging management and the government to prioritise investing in the broadcaster.

The NUJ had previously sounded alarm after the BBC announced plans to cut between 1,800-2,000 jobs as part of a 10% reduction to its total costs by the end of 2028-29.

In addition to cuts to jobs, the BBC plans to close programmes – including Radio 4’s The World Tonight and the Midnight News and the World Service’s The Conversation and The Fifth Floor. On BBC One, the Sunday morning edition of BBC Breakfast will end this September.

The BBC said it plans to “prioritise digital content” and “making greater use of mobile technology” instead of using crews to film stories.

The NUJ has called for the BBC to change course and for the UK Government to provide urgent intervention to stop the constant cycle of cuts to jobs and programming.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said: “Large scale cuts to the BBC would be devastating – not only for dedicated workers at the broadcaster whose jobs are at risk – but also audiences and communities across the UK.

“The need for accurate, independent, locally relevant and universally accessible journalism is greater than ever with increasing media monopolisation, mis- and disinformation, and AI fake news rife on social media.

“This is not the time for the BBC to retreat from its public service commitments and its core mission to inform, educate, and entertain. The BBC cannot provide quality journalism without the talented and experienced workers who make it possible.

“Our members are already being asked to produce more with fewer resources, leaving workers across newsrooms at risk of burnout. Previous rounds of cuts have resulted in unmanageable workloads, low morale, loss of staff, and fewer opportunities for freelances or career progression.

“This constant cycle of cuts and cost-saving must end. With Charter Renewal underway, the BBC and government should instead be focussing on securing positive reforms that guarantee a bright future for our public broadcaster.

“Our ‘Back The BBC’ campaign sets out members’ priorities for Charter Renewal: increased funding, worker representation on the BBC board, and truly independent governance.

“However, Charter Renewal won’t come soon enough to stop these cuts, which is why we are calling on the government to urgently intervene.

“The NUJ will be supporting members collectively and individually through these difficult times. We strongly encourage BBC workers to stand with us and get involved in the union. Working together gives us a stronger collective voice and helps us fight to protect jobs and programming.”