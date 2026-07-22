Union expresses fresh concern for future of Reach news titles in Wales

Martin Shipton

Renewed fears have been expressed about the future of the biggest private sector news group in Wales following a poor financial statement.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has warned that the continued “haemorrhaging” of journalists across Reach plc puts the publisher’s financial future at risk and will further harm staff morale, with the company announcing more proposed cuts.

In Wales Reach owns WalesOnline, the Western Mail, the Daily Post, the South Wales Echo, the South Wales Post, Wales on Sunday and as well as weekly papers. It also publishes titles including The Mirror, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Irish Daily Mirror and Liverpool Echo.

On July 22 the group released its mid-year financial results, which show that despite previously setting a target to reduce operating costs by 5-6%, it has implemented 10% cuts so far this year and intends to run at this increased rate for the rest of 2026.

The figures show that group revenue is down 9% (£23.1m) so far this year, with digital revenues badly hit and down 11.4%. The company said major changes in the digital landscape were largely to blame, particularly the decline of Google referrals though this is said to have stablised in the last 100 days.

The company announced to staff that it is planning to cut 24.2 full-time equivalent (FTE) roles in regional print production, placing 67 jobs across the country at risk, with pools established in Wales, Scotland, the North West and East of England as well as the Midlands. The company has also proposed cutting eight affiliate positions, with 13 at risk.

The cuts come shortly after Reach launched two voluntary redundancy schemes across the group’s editorial teams, which could lead to scores more leaving the company. This also follows a large-scale restructuring across editorial last year that led to hundreds of journalists at the group losing their jobs.

In March, the NUJ said that Reach was becoming “addicted to redundancies” and urged company management to look towards investing in quality journalism instead, following an increase to its operating profits at the time.

In the latest statement, Piers North, Reach chief executive, said the company will focus on maximising income from digital subscriptions and video and producing more original content and distinctive brands. However, the NUJ has warned that those goals will not be possible if the company continues to cut experienced and talented journalists while also undermining morale.

The company also announced that the pension fund annual deficit payments will be £57m this year and next, but will fall to £15m from January 2028 and zero in 2029.

Grim reading

The NUJ Reach group chapel said: “Today’s half-year figures from the company make grim reading and will do nothing to reassure hard working staff about their job security and futures.

“We now know that Reach has been slashing costs this year at nearly double the target rate it set at the beginning of the year (from 5-6% to 10%) and today senior executives confirmed that they intend to carry this rate of cuts on for the rest of the year in order to meet the £96m operating profits they have promised the City.

“Already, in the last couple of months two trawls for volunteers for redundancy have been launched across the editorial teams which could mean scores of jobs going – but only yesterday, more than 80 print sub-editors and affiliate journalists were informed that their jobs were at risk in specific redundancy plans. Together, this could additionally mean a reduction of more than 30 full time equivalent roles in these areas of the business.

“There is no doubt that the trading environment is tough, not least with the continued impact from the decline in Google content referrals, which has substantially hit the digital operations with a 40% decline in page views in the first six months.

“The recent strategy pivots to digital subscriptions and video content are a ray of light in an otherwise gloomy market and one that is generally supported by our members as it gives the company more control over its own income generation.

“However, we believe the continued haemorrhaging of jobs of experienced and talented journalists risks undermining this key growth area. By necessity these initiatives will lean heavily on the creation of original and quality content to ensure not only that readers are drawn in to take up subscriptions, but also that they stay as paying regulars.

“We want to put on record that the stress on staff caused by the lack of clarity on the company’s coming actions is hitting morale and leaves them in a form of purgatory. We will be looking to have honest consultations and negotiations with management at all stages of this process.

“The NUJ remains committed to supporting its members 100% to navigate these difficult and turbulent times.”

Nigel Farage

Recently, media commentators have stated that at a time when even most right wing news outlets have been reporting on financial scandals involving Nigel Farage, only the Daily Express offered him uncritical coverage.

Meanwhile in Wales, Reach has raised some eyebrows by publishing sympathetic articles about Reform UK politicians.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.