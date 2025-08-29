Union invites artists in Wales to design artwork for landmark change

Martin Shipton

The biggest public services union in Wales has issued artists with a challenge to design a commemorative artwork marking its name change to Unison Cymru.

Delegates at the union’s UK-wide conference in June backed the new name as a better reflection of the importance of Welsh culture and heritage. It has previously been known as Unison Cymru/Wales.

Now Welsh-based artists, or those with a connection to Wales, are being offered the chance to create a work celebrating the new devolved identity. The final choice of best design will be left to a poll of the 90,000-strong membership.

The winning artwork will be turned into a poster to be displayed at the union’s 50-plus branch offices across Wales and on social media. There is also a £450 prize.

The union is working with Shaun Featherstone, curator of the Red Shoes Poster Archive, in this call out to artists.

UNISON Cymru secretary Jess Turner said: “People will know UNISON as the union fighting for public service workers, getting better pay and challenging discrimination.

“But it’s also been part of a long tradition in the union movement of using art and posters to highlight issues, and connect with people.

“Welsh artists can channel their creativity and ambition to celebrate this new identity, which will be at the heart of public services across the country.

Red Shoes Poster Archive curator Shaun Featherstone said: “This is an exciting opportunity for artists passionate about social justice and fairness to be part of history.

“From banners for demonstrations to campaigns posters, strong visual designs are a proud tradition of Welsh union and working-class history.

“We want to see bold, striking poster designs which captures the spirit of UNISON Cymru as the largest union for public sector workers in Wales. It will be a beautiful artwork that people will feel compelled to put on display.”

The deadline for artists to submit designs is noon on Friday 26 September 2025. The union is not seeking a new or redesigned logo.

Three shortlisted artists will be notified in early October and are given a further week to develop designs, which will be put to the union’s 90,000 members in a two-week poll to determine the winner.

The victorious design will be announced at the end of October.

Posters will be displayed in Cymru branch offices and available to members by the end of the year.

The successful artist will be based in (or with a connection to) Wales; be a creative professional, student or anyone who is passionate about union values; they must also have previous examples of their work to support their idea.

Full details of the entry requirements are available here.

