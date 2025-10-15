Union members back strike action in fresh ballot over Cardiff University job cuts and restructuring

University and College Union (UCU) members at Cardiff University have voted overwhelmingly in favour of potential strike action, in an indicative ballot that could pave the way for formal industrial action later this autumn.

The latest consultative vote saw 87% support for strike action and 88% backing action short of a strike, with turnout exceeding the 50% threshold required by law.

Union representatives say participation was significantly higher than the last indicative ballot held in November 2024, signalling growing discontent among staff.

Tension

The result follows months of tension between Cardiff University management and staff over proposed job losses and restructuring.

In April this year, UCU secured a commitment that no compulsory redundancies would be made during 2025, after the University Executive Board placed 1,800 academic staff at risk.

Despite that pledge, the union says 187 academics remain under threat in departments including modern languages, music, history, archaeology and religion, where management is seeking to cut up to 20% of posts.

Voluntary redundancies across other schools, amounting to between 10% and 20% of teaching staff, have already left departments struggling with what the union describes as “unmanageable workloads”.

Professional services staff are also facing uncertainty, with a major restructuring process beginning in November and compulsory redundancies not ruled out. Meanwhile, staff have criticised the introduction of a new timetabling system this summer, which they say has created “chaos” in the opening weeks of term.

Widespread concern

Union leaders argue that overseas expansion plans – including delivering teaching in Kazakhstan and Singapore from January 2026, and China in future – are being prioritised over protecting jobs and working conditions in Cardiff.

A UCU survey in April revealed widespread concern about the impact of the cuts, with staff citing spiralling anxiety, depression, sleep deprivation and even suicidal thoughts. One respondent told the union: “I feel I have no value, all while putting on a smile to teach.”

Dr Thanasi Hassoulas, Cardiff UCU branch president, said the ballot result showed members were “prepared to make sacrifices to defend each other’s jobs”.

He added: “We don’t want to go on strike. We want a place of work and study that is fit for purpose and does not come at the cost of anyone’s health and wellbeing.”

A statutory ballot of members is expected to take place in November.