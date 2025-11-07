Union says more than 1,100 Cardiff University employees are placed at risk of redundancy

Martin Shipton

The University and College Union has strongly criticised Cardiff University for putting well over a thousand employees at risk of redundancy – even though the university claims no one will be made compulsorily redundant.

According to the UCU, more than 1100 staff at Cardiff University have received notice that their roles are at risk. In what is the second massive restructuring project at the university in 10 months, formal S188 notices of risk of redundancies have been issued to the three campus trade unions.

Staff employed in Colleges, Schools, and Education and Student Support Services are all potentially affected by the proposals. Their roles are in professional services, which works to keep the university running.

University management say they want to avoid compulsory redundancies, but the union says the proposals remove and downgrade many jobs. A voluntary redundancy scheme has been opened for such staff.

Together with the 1800 academic staff who were put at risk of redundancy in January 2025, Cardiff University has now put at least 41% of their overall staff at risk of losing their current jobs in a single year, says the UCU.

A statement from the union said: “University staff are already under enormous pressure after a new timetabling system was imposed by senior management over the summer. This process led to chaotic scenes with multiple classes scheduled for the same tutor at the same time, classes scheduled in non-teaching rooms such as x-ray theatres, students timetabled for back to back classes on different campuses with no time to travel between them, and in one case 100 students sent to a toilet block instead of a lecture theatre. Already overstretched, professional services staff have had to work non-stop (including over weekends) to contain the crisis.”

A senior professional services staff member said: “I am being asked to make a major decision about whether to take voluntary redundancy without any understanding of what my future role will look like, after spending the majority of my career working for this institution. This is creating significant stress, particularly as the decision falls so close to the Christmas period, a time that should be spent with my family rather than facing uncertainty about employment and income.”

A UCU representative said “Our professional services staff have been breaking their backs to keep this institution running. The restructures imposed by management have created chaos for academics and students, leaving professional services staff to pick up the pieces. To leave thousands of these staff with no idea what type of job they will return to after Christmas is cruel. The only way this university keeps on its feet is through the goodwill of all its workers.”

A Unite representative said “Professional services staff have worked tirelessly to keep the university running. In the past year 356 roles were removed through voluntary severance and vacancy controls, creating enormous workload pressures. Now, over 1100 staff are part of a formal consultation involving major role changes. Launching this process before the festive season is deeply concerning and risks eroding staff goodwill. We urge leadership to act with transparency, empathy, and genuine collaboration.”

Ballot

The Cardiff Branch of UCU is currently preparing for a ballot on taking possible strike action to protect jobs and prevent overwork. It could mean students facing further disruption to their studies in the new year.

On November 6 Cardiff University confirmed that further reorganisation involving professional support staff was required, telling Nation.Cymru: “These proposals are not driven by cost cutting. There are roles for everyone in the new proposed structures and no compulsory redundancies are planned. Many of the impacted staff will see little change, perhaps a change of line management. However, some posts will need to change, and teams will need to adapt into the new proposed structures. They will receive training and support. These detailed discussions will form part of the consultation process.

“Because of this, we are following a formal consultation process to ensure that our employees’ rights are protected, and everyone has a voice throughout the consultation period. If a post changes, support and training will be provided as part of the consultation and implementation process. The proposals are designed to ensure professional services are delivered more effectively and efficiently in key areas.

“The primary objective is to ensure things are done once, in the right place, by the right people and at the right time, improving both our staff and student experience.”