Union steps up bid to ditch proposed visa changes amid social care staff warning

A leading trade union is stepping up calls to scrap proposed visa changes it warns will worsen a staffing crisis in the social care sector.

Unison said the sector relies on hundreds of thousands of workers from overseas but claimed that changes to visa rules will slow down recruitment and could force employees to consider leaving the UK.

Hundreds of care workers handed out leaflets on Thursday in the Birmingham constituency of Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to highlight the union’s concerns.

Dozens of health and care workers who have migrated to the UK to fill essential jobs will also take part in a day of action organised by Unison tomorrow.

They are due to meet MPs to enlist their support and will be posting videos online to show their individual situations.

Unison general secretary Andrea Egan said: “Social care is already under immense strain, with tens of thousands of vacancies. The sector’s been reliant on overseas staff willing to do this essential work, but the Home Secretary is closing the door on them.

“Extending the qualifying period risks driving experienced, committed staff out of the sector altogether.

“If the Government is serious about fixing social care, it must match its ambitions on pay and standards with fair treatment for the workforce, but the best way to start is by scrapping these cruel, unnecessary proposals.”