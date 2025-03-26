Unions blame politicians for problems in public services

The deterioration in public services may be linked to declining trust in politicians, new research suggests.

The TUC and Hope Not Hate said a study showed the importance of restoring public services for the economy as well as preventing a slide towards extremism.

Their survey of 7,000 people found that two thirds agreed they would have more trust in politicians if the government delivered better quality public services.

Seven in 10 respondents said they agreed that “the wealthy should pay more tax to fund decent public services”.

‘Disarray’

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said the Conservatives had left public services in “disarray”, adding: “After more than a decade of cuts, services across the public sector are short-staffed, cash-strapped and overwhelmed.

“Funding them properly is essential to bringing Britain out of decline.

“The Labour government has committed to doing things differently.

“With the global economy becoming more challenging, it’s more important for the Chancellor to stay the course.

“Fixing the foundations will make the UK more resilient and enable stronger growth.”

Mr Nowak said people trusted politicians more when public services worked well.

“But after 14 years of Tory cuts, everyone is saying the same thing – ‘nothing seems to work anymore’.

“Austerity damaged more than services like schools and hospitals, it damaged faith in politics too, and this has created opportunities for populists and extremists to exploit.”

