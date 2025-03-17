Unions call for action to tackle ‘unscrupulous’ employers

Unions are marking the third anniversary of the unlawful sacking of hundreds of P&O workers by calling for more action to stop staff being treated like “disposal labour.”

The TUC, Nautilus and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union said the Government was making “important strides” through the Employment Rights Bill, but said more should be done to tackle unscrupulous employers.

The unions accused the previous Conservative government of doing “practically nothing” to close loopholes in employment law, praising Labour for creating powers to set higher employment and welfare conditions for seafarers.

‘Disgrace’

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Three years ago, nearly 800 workers were sacked by P&O Ferries with no notice and no consultation.

“It was a national disgrace.

“In a matter of months, this Labour government has made important strides to stop another P&O Ferries scandal by delivering the Employment Rights Bill, which will make our labour laws fit for the 21st century and boost pay and conditions in the ferries sector for good.

“Compare and contrast the Conservative government’s inaction over the course of two years, this is a major step forward for seafarers’ rights.

‘Generational shift’

Mark Dickinson, Nautilus general secretary and TUC president, said: “The current government has put forward legislative proposals that represent a generational shift in employment rights that will have long standing positive impact on seafarers’ employment conditions around the UK.

“We have to prevent the exploitation of seafarers in our waters and redouble efforts to deliver high quality training and employment for our maritime professionals. Only this strategy will support growth and the resilience, security and prosperity of our nation.”

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “We want to continue to work with ministers to go further so that bad employers cannot exploit legal loopholes, sack and replace staff or drive down wages.

“Unions and ministers need the power to take pre-emptive legal action to block mass redundancies before they happen, stop companies from breaking employment laws in real time, and hold bad employers accountable before workers lose their jobs.

“Seafarers deserve stronger employment protections, in line with land-based workers.”

