Unions call for change in political direction after Labour victory

Alan Jones, Press Association Industrial Correspondent

Unions called for a change in political direction following Andy Burnham’s by-election victory, with one saying it meant Sir Keir Starmer had to step down.

Union members were among those who campaigned in Makerfield, which officials said helped Labour win so decisively.

Fire Brigades Union general secretary Steve Wright said it was critical that Labour urgently adopts a change in direction.

“Members of the FBU are being forced to live with chronic underfunding of the fire service because of the way political decisions are being made.

“Keir Starmer has continued with the disastrous Tory approach of trying to cut our way to a better future that has so badly let down working class people for over 15 years.

“Andy (Burnham) now has a mandate to take on Farage and break with austerity by embracing policies to tax the super rich to properly fund public services and pay workers.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the result offered a glimmer of hope for workers after they had “fallen out of love” with Labour.

“It is clear there now needs to be an orderly timetable for a leadership election and Keir Starmer must do the right thing and step down.

“The inevitable leadership election must be fought on real change and policies. Not personalities or better speeches.

“This result does paper over the cracks that workers feel abandoned by Labour and they will continue to abandon Labour in droves if there is not a significant change in economic and political direction. Rearranging the deckchairs and incremental reforms just won’t cut it.”

Maryam Eslamdoust, general secretary of the TSSA rail union, said: “Andy Burnham’s victory is a mandate for a change in direction right at the top of the Labour Party.

“The electorate rejected the poison of the far right and backed a candidate strongly supported by the Labour movement.

“This win was delivered through a mass trade union-backed campaign that offered people hope for their communities.”

Unison general secretary Andrea Egan said: “Andy Burnham’s victory is an important achievement.

“It shows the public aren’t fooled by the divisive tactics of the far-right, proving Farage and co can be defeated.”