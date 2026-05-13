Unions call for plan for election of a new leader of the Labour Party

Labour’s affiliated unions have called for a plan to be put in place for the election of a new leader of the Labour Party.

A statement from the TULO group, which represents 11 unions, said Labour “cannot continue on its current path”.

The unions said they believed it was clear that the Prime Minister will not lead Labour into the next election.

The unions, including Unite, Unison and the GMB, said they recognised that progress has been made by the Government, such as aspects of the Employment Rights Act and the increase in the minimum wage.

But they said the results of last week’s elections were “devastating”.

The statement said: “Labour is not doing enough to deliver the change that working people voted for at the general election. Our focus is on the fundamental change of direction on economic policy and political strategy that unions have been clear is needed, and not on the personalities and unfolding political drama in Westminster.

“It’s clear that the Prime Minister will not lead Labour into the next election, and at some stage a plan will have to be put in place for the election of a new Leader.

“This is a point where the future of the Party we founded will be debated and determined and we are working closely as unions to shape a shared vision on policy, political strategy and economic policy that will re-orient Labour back to working people, so Labour do what it was elected to do – govern in the interests of workers.”

TULO – the Trade Union and Labour Organisation – is chaired by Usdaw general secretary Joanne Thomas.