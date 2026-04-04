Unions seek support for manufacturers to protect against Iran war impact

Unions are calling for an emergency package of support to protect manufacturers from the impact of the Middle East war.

The TUC said sectors including chemicals, ceramics and glass were particularly at risk from soaring energy prices – threatening thousands of job losses.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Already struggling before the war, Trumpflation has sent gas prices soaring – further piling the pressure on some of Britain’s key industries like chemicals, ceramics and glass.

”Trump’s war must not put jobs in critical industries at risk.

“The Government should urgently bring forward a temporary targeted gas price cap, to stabilise the price of gas for critical industries and protect UK manufacturing, and speed up the energy price support scheme making sure it reaches crucial sectors.

“Smart Government action can stop us lurching from crisis to crisis. The UK has been at the mercy of global gas markets for too long.

“Now is the time to fix the foundations, reducing the UK’s vulnerability to global gas price shocks, boosting resilience of key industries, and protecting good jobs for the long-run.”

Chief executive of Make UK Stephen Phipson said: “The war in Iran has highlighted vulnerabilities in the UK energy market that have been evident for some time and have not been addressed, the more that action is delayed the greater the risk of rapid deindustrialisation.

“This now requires, urgent, efficient, and substantive action to bring down the cost of energy for industry as the clock is now approaching midnight for many companies.”