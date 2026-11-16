Unions urge two-year pay rise for council and school staff

Unions representing 1.4 million council and school staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are calling for a substantial two-year pay rise to deal with the increasing cost of living, household bills and a forecast fall in living standards.

Unison, GMB and Unite submitted a claim for an increase of 8% or £3,000, whichever is greater, for the first year and 3.6% or £3,000 in year two.

Other demands include a minimum of £15 an hour and an extra day of annual leave.

The unions warned that without a decent pay rise, council and school staff wages will continue to fall further behind.

Unison general secretary Andrea Egan said: “Council and school staff keep this country running.

“We’re the librarians, social workers, cleaners and bin collectors every community relies on, and the school support staff who are there for our kids and grandkids every day.

“It’s shameful so many are struggling to make ends meet.

“I’ve seen it myself, with members in full-time jobs asking their own union for food vouchers.

“Staff working flat out to support others and then not having enough money to put the heating on.

“Another pay rise that gets wiped out in the supermarket within weeks would be an insult.

“Employers must meet our claim in full, and the Government must fund it.”

GMB national officer Will Dalton said: “Hundreds of thousands have jobs have been cut from local government in recent years.

“Those left are expected to pick up the pieces, doing more with less and being hit with real-terms pay cuts by way of thanks.

“This award needs to address that.

“The cost of living continues to rocket and these workers deserve a fair deal.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Council workers have put up with years of real-terms pay cuts while the cost of living continues to rise.

“They need a pay deal that ensures they can keep their heads above water and provide for their families.”