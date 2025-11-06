‘Unique’ rewilding subscription model launches, allowing people to sponsor their own ‘patch of wildness’

Stephen Price

A social entrepreneur has created a unique subscription model which aims to make rewilding ‘accessible to everyone’ – offering subscribers a chance to sponsor a 3x3m ‘patch of wildness’ for £5.99 a month.

Wild Mosaic, a pioneering rewilding social enterprise that works alongside local Wildlife trusts, say they are “democratising nature restoration” through an innovative subscription platform that gives anyone their own personal patch of rewilding land to follow and support, with no land ownership required.

Founded by social entrepreneur Jon Conradi in March 2022 and partnered with Radnorshire Wildlife Trust, Wild Mosaic challenges the assumption that rewilding is only for wealthy landowners.

Through a unique subscription model starting at £5.99 per month, members become Rewilders by sponsoring their own specific 3x3m patch at Wilder Pentwyn Farm, Powys, complete with GPS coordinates, and following its transformation from depleted farmland into flourishing wildlife habitat.

Conradi said: “Be part of restoring wildness, even if you don’t happen to have a few hundred spare acres.

“We’re proving that everyone can participate in Britain’s rewilding movement—whether you live in a city flat or have never set foot in a nature reserve.”

What sets this rewilding platform apart, according to its founder, is its innovative use of technology to create deep, personal connections between people and nature.

Using GIS mapping, regular video updates, audio recordings of birdsong and wildlife, and drone footage, subscribers can follow their specific patch’s progress remotely – watching rare species return, tracking seasonal changes, and witnessing genuine ecological transformation.

Reconnection

Reflecting on his previous life working in a London business school, Conradi explained: “I felt lost in an artificial world, helpless to do anything about the environmental degradation happening across the planet.

“Wild Mosaic uses technology not to trap people in digital worlds, but to reconnect them with the natural one.”

Unlike traditional rewilding projects focused solely on ecological outcomes, Wild Mosaic explicitly addresses both environmental restoration and human wellbeing.

Conradi said: “Rewilding is about land. But it is also about people. Ourselves. How do we rediscover our ability to be part of the life around us.

“We want to bring life back to land, and wildness back to people’s lives—a wildness that means deeper connections to each other and life all around us.”

This dual focus aligns with growing evidence that nature connection improves mental health. Wild Mosaic positions itself as an accessible “nature prescription” for people experiencing the stress and disconnection of modern urban living.

Scalable Model

Wild Mosaic’s subscription-based business model brings tech startup economics to the conservation sector, creating predictable recurring revenue that enables long-term ecological planning.

Following its pilot rewilding project in Wales, Wild Mosaic intends to extend its model to other UK sites.

Conradi explained: “Once profitable, we’ll use the Wild Mosaic platform to protect existing biodiverse habitats globally.

“This isn’t just about one site—we’re building a replicable model that can scale.”

What makes Wild Mosaic unique in the rewilding landscape is the personal nature of participation, according to its founder.

Rather than donating to a general conservation fund, subscribers receive their own specific 3x3m patch with precise GPS coordinates, regular personalised updates, multi-media content including video and audio recordings, transparent impact tracking, and community membership as part of a growing movement of Rewilders.

“Environmental news can be bleak, and it can make us feel hopeless. But we can start to walk a new and more hopeful path,” says Conradi.

“Wild Mosaic gives people agency—they’re not just reading about environmental decline, they’re actively participating in restoration.”

Mental Health Connection

With the UK ranked among the most nature-depleted countries globally—retaining only 50% of its original biodiversity—Wild Mosaic addresses both the nature crisis and its human consequences.

Conradi shared: “We have literally taken the life out of our land.

“The more that people disappear into the Artificial—especially as AI becomes more pervasive—the more we will need to restore the natural. Wild Mosaic offers an antidote to tech-overloaded, disconnected modern life.”

A 2019 study by Leeds Beckett University found that every £1 spent by Wildlife Trusts’ nature conservation projects saved society £8.50, in part because they needed fewer visits to GPs or felt more able to get back into work”

Recent NHS pilots into Green Social Prescribing have found statistically significant improvements in wellbeing through nature connection, proving more cost-effective than traditional interventions.

Rewilding Pioneer, Conradi’s journey from London Business School to Wilder Pentwyn Farm informs Wild Mosaic’s unique approach.

“Hundreds of thousands of people smarter than us are working hard on distorting our wild signals, using our instincts to keep us spending time on their platforms, buying their products,” he reflects.

“I was reaching for my phone compulsively, even during migraines. Now I’m using those same tech platforms – GIS, video platforms, data analytics – but to reconnect people with nature instead of keeping them trapped in digital worlds.”

For more information about how to get involved in Wild Mosaic’s rewilding project, visit www.wildmosaic.eco