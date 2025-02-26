Unite calls for UK jobs to benefit from extra defence spending

The Government is being urged to buy equipment made in the UK as it increases spending on defence.

Unite held a lobby of Parliament on Wednesday to press the case for the extra spending to boost British jobs.

The union is pushing for an “overdue” decision to buy UK-built Typhoon aircraft rather than US F35s.

Action

Speaking at the lobby, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Whilst we welcome the increase in defence spending to 2.5% and the Prime Minister’s promise around investment, growth, jobs and skills, this needs to be matched with action.

“There is an immediate decision to be made on the replacement of ageing RAF fighter jets with British-made Typhoons. This decision needs to made in the UK’s favour.

“Any thought of wooing Donald Trump by selling our defence jobs abroad and replacing the RAF fleet with US-made F35s will be resisted and would be an act of self-harm.

“We simply can’t find ourselves in a situation where Trump wakes up in a bad mood and locks us out of using our own fighter jets.

“Every other partner country involved with the Typhoon is buying more Typhoons for their own defence. How can we expect other countries to buy British Typhoons if we are not buying them ourselves?”

