Unite decides not to endorse either candidate for Labour deputy leader

Unite will not nominate either candidate in Labour’s deputy leadership election, the union has announced.

Unite said neither Bridget Phillipson nor Lucy Powell represented the change required within the Labour Party.

The union said in a statement that different economic choices were required, adding: “Unite will not support the status quo or someone who has openly attacked Unite members during the Birmingham bin dispute.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Britain needs change, not more of the same.

“Workers are leaving Labour in droves and tinkering will not stem the tide.

“Unfortunately, this election does not offer the alternative that Britain needs. For everyday people, it is irrelevant.

“Labour must deliver real change. We need huge investment into our crumbling infrastructure and our public services, a pay rise for British workers and an end to the private profiteering that helps drive inflation.

“Until the Government makes different choices, they will continue to haemorrhage support.”

Austerity

Earlier on Thursday, Unison and the GMB union said they were supporting Ms Phillipson for the post.

The executive council of the Fire Brigades Union nominated Lucy Powell, expressing support for her call to scrap the two-child benefit cap and for full delivery of the Employment Rights Bill.

General secretary Steve Wright said: “Austerity and authoritarianism are a road to nowhere but misery for working people. If Labour does not deliver the change it promised, this will be a one-term government.

“The FBU supports Lucy Powell’s call to scrap the two-child benefit cap, as well as her support for the full delivery of the Employment Rights Bill. We urge her, and all Labour MPs, to go further – to end austerity and introduce a wealth tax.

“That’s why our union is backing Lucy Powell as deputy leader – to send a clear message that the leadership must change direction.”

“Fairer playing field”

Linda Hobson, who chairs Unison’s Labour Link committee said: “The Labour Party was fortunate to have two such strong candidates standing for deputy leader.

“Bridget will be a strong, persuasive and passionate voice at the top of the party to help steer the change that people voted for.

“She has a clear understanding of unions and will be a powerful voice for Unison members working across public services.”

Gary Smith, GMB general secretary, said: “We are pleased to nominate Bridget Phillipson for Labour Deputy Leader.

“We’re proud that she’s been a GMB member for 20 years.

“Labour’s pledge to reinstate the School Support Staff Negotiating Body is vital in delivering a fairer playing field of wages and qualifications for people who have been undervalued for far too long.

“We look forward to Bridget delivering on Labour’s promise.”