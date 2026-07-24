Universities announce collaboration as Wales faces ‘low participation levels’ in higher education

Nation Cymru staff

Two of Wales’ oldest higher education institutions have committed to work together to strengthen access to education and skills across the tertiary education landscape in their region.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding, the collaboration between Aberystwyth University and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David aims to respond to the current challenge of low participation levels in higher education in Wales.

The collaboration will also work with employers to develop the skills necessary to support economic growth, while strengthening the future bilingual skills needs of the region and the nation, and enhancing the universities’ role as anchor institutions that contribute to the prosperity and sustainability of the communities they serve.

Professor Jon Timmis, Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University, said: “As two universities who play a major role in our area, we’re keen to explore ways of working together to increase young people’s participation in education. We know that the Welsh Government has made tackling this agenda one of their key priorities.

“While we always remain proud of our global reach as a University, our home region is incredibly important to us. This Memorandum of Understanding will help bolster our efforts to change lives for the better throughout mid and west Wales.

“For over a hundred and fifty years, Aberystwyth University has served its region, and our institution’s mission is to grow knowledge, build communities and strengthen Wales, as well as the wider world.

“Working with others will continue to be an important part of delivering that agenda, ensuring that universities continue to have a sustainable place at the heart of communities, and demonstrating our determination to build on regional strengths to enhance opportunities, especially for our younger generations.”

Professor Elwen Evans, KC, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, said: “This MOU reflects our shared belief that education has the power to transform lives and create opportunity.

“As organisations with deep roots in our communities, we recognise the importance of place and our responsibility to support the economic, social and cultural wellbeing of our region.

“Together, we can build on our strengths and deepen our contributions to our region.

“By working together, we can achieve more than any one institution could alone, delivering lasting benefits for our students, our communities and for Wales.”

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