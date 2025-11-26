University appoints new Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive

The University of South Wales has announced the appointment of Professor Osama Khan as its new Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive. Professor Khan will join the university next May.

Professor Khan joins the university from Aston University, where he served as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic). Professor Khan brings extensive experience in higher education leadership and a strong commitment to curriculum innovation, student experience, teaching excellence, and digital transformation.

On his appointment, Professor Khan said: “It is a privilege to be appointed Vice-Chancellor of the University of South Wales.

“I am deeply inspired by the University’s unwavering commitment to inclusive education and its pivotal role in driving social and economic progress across Wales and beyond.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with the USW community—students, staff, and partners—to build on the University’s impressive achievements and shape a bold, ambitious future together.”

Richard Lloyd-Owen, Chair of the Board of Governors, commented: “Professor Khan is an exceptional leader whose values-driven approach and strategic vision resonate deeply with the University of South Wales’ mission to transform lives through education.

“His commitment to inclusive excellence, innovation in teaching and learning, and empowering communities aligns perfectly with our institutional priorities.

“We are thrilled to welcome him to USW and look forward to a dynamic new chapter under his leadership—one that will inspire progress, collaboration, and meaningful impact across our university and beyond.”