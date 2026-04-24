University ‘cuts guru’ has contract extended by a year

Martin Shipton

Staff at Cardiff University are wondering why a transformation guru behind a controversial cuts programme has been given a year’s extension to his contract.

Last year Nation.Cymru reported how Dr David Langley had warned university employees that the proposals it unveiled in January 2025 could “break” the institution.

Dr Langley, who describes himself as both a “disruptive innovator” and a “polymath”, has worked closely with Vice Chancellor Wendy Larner in devising changes which placed more than 1300 academics at risk of redundancy with Schools including Nursing and Music earmarked for closure. Later, following a campaign led by the University and College Union, the plans were modified.

In a webinar viewed by staff, Dr Langley warned that the “transformation programme” risked “breaking a lot of things at once”.

He told them that “risk is inherent”, but that they should be excited about the changes underway.

The transformation programme, he said, was “huge” and “exciting”.

Asked whether “ordinary staff” shared Dr Langley’s sense of “excitement”, Professor Larner admitted that recent changes meant the university was “discombobulated”.

Dr Langley was on a two-year contract which was due to expire in April 2026. He is listed as a consultant by the Higher Education consultancy Invisible Grail which claims on its website to “create experiential and imaginative approaches to professional development in universities: workshops, development programmes and coaching for Higher Education leaders” and that it is “here to support people to lead with courage and humanity. To choose new ways to connect and collaborate. To bring out the best in one another and our institutions, and build a better world.”

A section about Dr Langley on Invisible Grail’s website is headlined “Disruptive Innovator”. It states: “David considers himself an experienced polymath having worked in leadership roles at globally leading organisations where his focus has been research, innovation and knowledge exchange.

“He was until recently Chief of External Engagement at NMITE, the innovative ‘disruptor’ higher education institute newly created in Hereford.”

Transformation

Dr Langley stated: “My previous roles have achieved transformation and change through ambition to be the best, to improve and grow, and to embrace purpose; strategies and plans evolve from this. It’s essential to co-create solutions with the people tasked in delivering them. This involves a critical role for leaders in developing and articulating the vision and reasons for change, recognising this is as much an art as a science.”

“I’m passionate about the enabling role education and skills play in improving life opportunities and career prospects, and innovating higher education so it remains cutting edge, impactful, and high

Quality.”

NMITE (New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering) in Hereford is not ranked in major UK university league tables like the Complete University Guide or the Times Higher Education Rankings.

This is because the institution either does not meet the inclusion criteria for these rankings or has specifically requested to be excluded. NMITE focusses on offering accelerated, industry-focused engineering degrees, aiming to get students into the workforce sooner with less debt.

An introductory section on Invisible Grail’s website states: “We create experiential and imaginative approaches to professional development in universities: workshops, development programmes and coaching for Higher Education leaders.

“We’re here to support people to lead with courage and humanity. To choose new ways to connect and collaborate. To bring out the best in one another and our institutions, and build a better world.”

‘Deeply insulting’

A member of the Cardiff branch of the University and College Union, who did not want to be named for fear of recrimination, told Nation.Cymru last year: “Most staff think being asked to be excited about the prospect of colleagues losing their jobs is deeply insulting. It’s no wonder that the union got such a clear mandate for strikes and a marking and assessment boycott.”

Staff were informed in the university’s staff newsletter Blas this week that Dr David Langley’s role as chief transformation officer has been extended for another 12 months.

A Cardiff University staff member who did not wish to be named said: “In the same newsletter that explains how voluntary redundancy schemes are being reopened for academic staff, we find unnecessary expensive managerial roles being extended.

“No-one knows what the chief transformation officer does. If he is responsible for the university’s continuing centralisation, it’s been a disruptive shambles.”

‘Personal attacks’

A Cardiff University spokesperson said: “The University does not comment on claims attributed to an anonymous source or on personal attacks.

“If your anonymous source is a Cardiff University staff member and has an issue or a concern they should raise it through the appropriate University channel.”