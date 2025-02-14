University holds roadshow highlighting benefits of German language skills

Over 500 pupils from schools across Wales have taken part in a roadshow highlighting the career opportunities and benefits of learning German. As Europe’s biggest economy, Germany is home to major companies from Adidas to Lidl, Haribo to Hugo Boss, Bosch to Birkenstock, and Volkswagen to BMW, offering a world of career opportunities to German-speakers – this was the message to local school pupils who attended a recent German careers roadshow at Swansea University.

The event was hosted for the first time by Swansea University’s Modern Languages, Translation and Interpreting department in the School of Culture and Communication, organised in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut London. More than 500 pupils learning German from 11 schools in Wales attended the event at the University’s Bay campus. The programme offered pupils a choice of 20 different sessions on German language and culture, studying languages, languages and the world of business, enterprise education and employability skills, and how German can be useful for careers in tourism and film production. Current language students from Swansea University also spoke to the pupils about their experiences, including their year abroad studying and living in Germany.

Panel discussion

A highlight of the event was a panel discussion on “Languages and the Business World”, broadcast live, which was chaired by Christiane Günther, Senior Lecturer in German from Swansea University. The panel included Marlies Höcherl. Honorary Consul of Germany and Switzerland in Wales and Partner of Capital Law Cardiff; Bärbel Hermannsspahn, Honorary Consul of Germany in Birmingham and professional translator and interpreter; Ute Keller-Jenkins, expert in the teaching of German language and German for business purposes; Justine Vonpierre, Goethe-Institut London; and Swansea University Star Alumnus Adam Hooper of BA Modern Languages, Translation and Interpreting. Also available to speak to pupils were lecturers from the various subjects on offer at Swansea University’s School of Culture and Communication, international companies such as Capital Law Cardiff and the Safety Letterbox Company, and the German organisations DAAD, UK-German Connection, the Bavarian Office, and the Goethe-Institut.

“Vibrant, diverse and fascinating”

Christiane Günther, senior lecturer in German at Swansea University, said: “Knowledge of German is an enormous asset and can boost career prospects significantly. Germany remains the largest economy in Europe and the UK’s biggest European trading partner, and German is the mother tongue of more people in Europe than any other language. “The event was a chance for local young people to learn about the range of opportunities open to them, in sectors such as business, tourism or film. Although the event was focused on careers, learning German is also enriching in many other ways, giving you access to a culture and language that is vibrant, diverse and fascinating. Thanks to all the schools and pupils who came along, to colleagues from the School of Culture and Communication, to the Goethe-Institut London for organising the event with us, and to all our speakers and exhibitors for their support.”

