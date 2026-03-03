University of South Wales announces 200 job cuts

Martin Shipton

The University of South Wales is planning to shed around 200 jobs because of a cash crisis.

In a message to all members of staff, Interim Vice Chancellor Dr James Gravelle states: “Colleagues who attended my recent in-person and online engagement sessions will have heard about the continuing challenges facing the higher education sector and the impact on our financial position.

“At those sessions, we spoke openly about the steps we have already taken – and those we must now take – to sustain the long-term sustainability of our university.

“In recent years, we have driven the delivery of our USW 2030 Strategy and transformation journey, including the launch of a growth strategy and the phased introduction of Challenge-Based Curriculum from September 2026. Alongside opportunities for sustainable growth, we have worked hard to reduce costs by streamlining our academic portfolio and reducing the size of our workforce. This has been extremely painful for our community, and I do not underestimate its impact.

“Despite these actions, sector-wide difficulties – including declining participation rates in Wales, intense competition, changes in government policy relating to international students, and rising operating costs – mean further action is required.

“Following careful consideration and discussions with the Board of Governors and our recognised trade unions, we are today opening a voluntary redundancy (VR) programme. In the spirit of transparency, I want to be clear about the scale of change: we are seeking to reduce our workforce by approximately 200 roles across the university.

“I know that this is difficult news. A reduction of this scale will naturally create concern. It is entirely voluntary and offers colleagues who may already be considering leaving the opportunity to do so on enhanced terms. Our objective is to minimise compulsory redundancies wherever possible. However, whether compulsory redundancies can be avoided will depend on the number, distribution and operational suitability of those who volunteer.”

Workforce modelling

Dr Gravelle goes on to state that the VR programme will remain open for three weeks, closing at 1pm on Monday March 23. The scheme is available to all members of staff in professional services and specified areas of the university’s academic portfolio, based on student recruitment numbers and workforce modelling.

All applications will be reviewed against future operational requirements and considered by an Executive Review Panel. To encourage volunteers to come forward, Dr Gravelle points out that the VR programme is a one-off, and that the university will not be offering the enhanced terms again in the near future.

He adds: “I understand that this announcement will create uncertainty for those considering applying and for colleagues who remain.

“I encourage colleagues to review the information carefully and speak with your line manager, should you wish to, the People and OD [Organisational Development] team, or your trade union representative.

“These are not decisions we take lightly. They are driven by our responsibility to protect the university’s long-term financial sustainability and the opportunities it provides to students, colleagues and our wider communities.”

Early in 2025 USW announced plans to shed 90 jobs and to cut courses and research.

A spokesperson said at the time: “USW is not exempt from the financial challenges facing the wider Higher Education sector. To ensure our future resilience, we are currently working through a programme of transformation which will enable us to continue delivering for our communities.

“We have launched a consultation with our colleagues and trade unions on the workforce implications of a review of our academic provision. This work has reviewed the range of courses we offer and our areas of research.

“As a result, we have made the difficult decision that a small number of our courses will close after all current students have completed their studies. This includes some courses where recruitment has already been suspended. In addition, we will also be withdrawing from some research topics to allow us to more closely align our research activity to four main areas which include crime, security and justice; health and wellbeing; sustainable environment; and creative innovation.”

Shortly afterwards the results of a staff survey undertaken in late 2024 were leaked to Nation.Cymru.

Staff were asked to rate the university, whose main campus is at Treforest, near Pontypridd, according to a long list of parameters.

Just 37% of those responding agreed with the statements: “I have confidence in the Executive Team to manage and lead USW well” and “I feel appropriately involved and consulted concerning changes that affect me and/or my work”.

Some 36% agreed with the statement: “The Executive Team make [sic] the effort to listen to staff.”

Only 30% agreed with: “I am satisfied with the opportunities available for me to progress in my career within USW”, while 29% agreed with: “I believe action will be taken as a result of this survey.”

Some 41% agreed that: “USW does enough to support my health and wellbeing”, with 44% agreeing that: “The Executive Team and senior leaders champion our USW values: Professional, Responsive, Creative, Inspiring, Collaborative”.

Also, just 44% went along with the statement: “I have the right opportunities to learn and grow at work.”

The lowest level of agreement – at 25% – was for the statement: “I know how well USW is doing against the USW 2030 Strategy.” The strategy states: “By 2030, we will:

* Be a large, regional university with a distinctive full-time and part-time academic offer that is attractive to both home and global markets;

* Provide an excellent, inclusive, engaged student experience;

* Ensure our students successfully complete their studies and secure employment in their areas of expertise;

* Engage with partners to maximise our impact on their endeavours;

* Commit to improving the future well-being of the communities we serve through individual and collective action;

* Provide opportunities for students across the region and beyond to participate in and progress to higher education;

* Be an engaged, values-based employer;

* Be financially sustainable in the context of a dynamic higher education environment.”

‘Troubled history’

A lecturer at the university who didn’t wish to be named said at the time: “The results are very poor in terms of the staff’s view of the university’s leadership. USW has had something of a troubled history since it was formed in 2013 with the merger of the University of Glamorgan and the University of Wales, Newport. Rather than the coming together of two equals, it was a one-sided takeover, with most of the Newport side of things being closed down.

“There has also been a succession of strikes and, contrary to the hype in the staff survey report, there have been cuts, just like in other HE institutions.”