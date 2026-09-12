University ranked the best in Wales in new guide

Nation.Cymru staff

The University of South Wales (USW) has been ranked as the top university in Wales in a new guide.

USW has risen to 24th in the UK (out of 123 universities), up 19 places from last year in The Guardian University Guide 2027.

Subjects topping the rankings

In the subject tables, USW is first in the UK for Marketing and public relations, and Midwifery. Four other subjects also make the UK top 10: Animation and game design (7th), Aerospace engineering (8th), Children’s nursing (8th), and Health professions (9th).

A number of subject areas have also placed in the top 25 in the UK – Fashion and textiles (11th), Law (11th), Nursing (11th), Forensic science (15th), Education (18th), and Psychology (25th).

In Wales, USW tops the subject tables in Aerospace engineering, Animation and game design, Children’s nursing, Education, Law, Marketing and public relations, Midwifery, and Nursing.

Highest ever position in rankings to date

The University is also 23rd in the UK for ‘spend per student’, 28th in the UK for students being ‘satisfied with assessment’, and 33rd in the UK for ‘value added’ – a measure of how the University’s teaching and support enables students to exceed their expected academic performance during their time with us.

Professor Osama Khan, USW Vice-Chancellor, said: “We are absolutely delighted that The Guardian has recognised USW as the top university in Wales, and as a top 25 UK university, marking our highest ever position in the rankings to date.

“This achievement reflects the dedication and expertise of colleagues across the University, whose commitment to delivering an outstanding student experience continues to make a real difference. It also reflects the ambition and success of our students, who are at the heart of everything we do.

“The Guardian University Guide places a strong emphasis on student experience and employability, making this recognition particularly meaningful. Through our distinctive approach to education, we are equipping students with the knowledge, skills and industry experience they need to succeed in their careers. We remain committed to providing innovative, industry-connected learning that helps our students reach their full potential.”

About University of South Wales

With students from more than 100 countries, the University of South Wales (USW) Group has campuses in three of the region’s major population centres, Cardiff, Pontypridd and Newport. It also has two subsidiaries, Wales’ national conservatoire, the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, and The College Merthyr Tydfil.

As a leading university for careers, USW works together with employers to achieve its key aims – to make higher education more accessible, build challenge-based learning that equips graduates with transferable skills, to offer flexible learning opportunities, and to strengthen the communities it serves.

These objectives are enhanced by USW’s partnerships with a number of leading international and local employers, including Thales, TATA Steel, Celtic Manor, Football Association Wales, Ricardo, and Cisco, and various public sector bodies, including police forces and the National Health Service.

The industrial connections that shape USW’s research culture make it genuinely international, multilingual and outward-looking. Our research is directly affecting people and cultures in all parts of the world.

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